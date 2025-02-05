Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer shares a systematic way to manage CFB staff

Former Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer created a system that helped him manage his staff and know which coaches he needed to keep by his side. According to Meyer, managing a coaching staff is crucial as other schools are always looking to poach.

Yet, Meyer says his system made sure everyone in the athletic department knew which coaches they couldn't afford to lose.

"This is really intriguing, you need a systematic way to do this and I came up with this way, one to five," Meyer said at 6:00. "I actually spoke to a client the other day and I shared this with them. You have a big group of employees, how do you manage that in a systematic way to evaluate them and also pay them?

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I came up with one through five, five is elite. Ryan Day was a five, Dan Mullen was a five. When I would meet at year-end with the Athletic Director, I would show the system and most ADs went to this. A five meant we arent losing a five, it means it could get very expensive for you, we are not going to lose that five. A four, we can negotiate, a three is time to move on, a two doesn't survive, a one, we don't have ones or twos."

As Meyer says, Ryan Day was considered a five, which is why he stayed with Ohio State for so long and ended up replacing him as the head coach.

Meyer coached at Ohio State from 2012 until 2018 going 83-9 and winning the national championship in 2014. He also led Florida to two national championships.

Urban Meyer recalls picking Ryan Day as his successor at Ohio State

As Urban Meyer was reaching the end of his coaching career in college, he knew he needed to help Ohio State find his successor. Meyer spoke with several people in the game and ended up picking out Ryan Day as the next coach of the Buckeyes.

"When I was 55 years old, I knew I wanted to end it, and I wanted to have a successor in place," Meyer said via 247Sports. "I called my dear friend Bob Stoops, and I said, 'I found the guy. His name's Ryan Day.' I hired him. He was with Chip Kelly at the Niners.

"They all got let go there, and I hired him as our quarterback coach. And he was my GA in Florida in 2005. We stayed in touch, the minute he stepped on campus. I'm like, 'We got something here.' He's young. Ohio State's a monster, but he's a brilliant coach, X and O wise, and a leader. I went to the President, I said, 'We got the next head coach.'"

Day ended up leading the Buckeyes to the national championship this past season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place