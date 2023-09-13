Former Ohio State WR Coach Zach Smith gives his take on Brenda Tracy's sexual harassment allegations against Mel Tucker

Former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith has aired his opinion on the recent sexual assault allegation against Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker. Contrary to the belief of many on the issue, Smith has come to Tucker's defense on the accusations.

Tucker is under investigation for allegedly engaging in non-consensual masturbating during a phone call with rape survivor and sexual violence activist Brenda Tracy. The Spartans' third-year head coach is suspended without pay pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Zach Smith took to X (formerly Twitter) to have his say on Tracy's allegation, claiming the phone calls between her and Tucker suggest a relationship between the two before the alleged incident.

Smith wrote he doesn't consider the suspended Michigan State head coach a good guy and questioned whether "the phone sex" made Brenda Tracy a victim.

"As always… it’s F**k Brenda Tracy’s fake a**. After reading more and more… She had 27 Phone Calls over 30 minutes with him. He broke it off because he’s married (not saying he’s a good guy… but I’ve been there). And NOW the Phone Sex makes her a victim. HANG UP!" Smith wrote.

Zach Smith and Brenda Tracy have a prior history

Zach Smith was accused of domestic violence against his pregnant wife in 2018 in a scandal that ended his coaching career while serving under Urban Meyer at Ohio State. The controversy shook the entire Buckeyes football program, affecting the reputation of Meyer in college football.

One of the major critics and antagonists of Zach Smith then was Brenda Tracy, who had commenced her advocacy on violence against women. She was visiting Ohio State to educate the Buckeyes football team on sexual violence the same week Smith's domestic violence news broke.

Throughout the controversy, Zach Smith notably called Tracy a "one-sided clown" on Twitter, believing the activist was sentimental about the domestic violence case. Smith's current opinion about Tracy could have been spurred by their previous altercation.

Smith has posted several times about Brenda Tracy's allegations against Mel Tucker. In one post on X, Smith uploaded Mel Tucker's statement on the accusations and wrote that he stood by him.

Will Michigan State fire Mel Tucker?

The future of Mel Tucker as the head coach of Michigan State is already hanging in the balance. Despite signing a 10-year contract worth $95 million in 2021, he could be fired by the university if found guilty by the ongoing investigation conducted by a third-party firm.

According to Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller, a formal hearing on the allegation is scheduled to begin in October after the investigating firm submitted its report in July. The school's decision on Tucker's future will be based on the outcome of the formal hearing.

While Tucker's new agreement requires him to be paid the entire amount remaining on his contract if he is fired at any time, he won't be due for any severance payment if he is fired. The clause on the contract does not include termination on the grounds of morals, scandal or crime.