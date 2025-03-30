Former SB champ puts an end to Deion Sanders leaving Colorado rumors after HC's new $54 million deal

Deion Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shilo, are preparing for the upcoming NFL draft this offseason. The rumor mill started churning that Coach Prime would potentially follow his sons and coach them in the league if given the chance. He was also reported to be in talks with the Dallas Cowboys, but it did not yield any results.

However, according to Ryan Clark, the rumors have been quelled after Deion Sanders' recent contract extension. The Buffs gave him a four-year, $54 million deal, keeping him in Boulder through 2029.

On ESPN's 'NFL Live', the former Super Bowl discussed Deion Sanders' significant impact on the University of Colorado. His influence extends beyond football, as his presence has contributed to increased student enrollment and positively affected the university's economy.

"Deion Sanders hasn't just changed the football program in Colorado, he's changed the school. He's changed the excitement in attending the school," Clark said. "All of you all don't know this, but people want to come to LSU cause they want to go to football games. No, they gonna get an education."

"But it's like I say all the time, education is first and football is second. And you see the number one when I said football and that's exactly what Colorado is doing. They're making sure that that program continues to move in the right direction and that Deion Sanders is secure, so now those guys he is recruiting expect him to be there coaching that team for the foreseeable future."

Coach Prime has made massive revamps to his coaching staff and roster for the upcoming season. He brought in more ex-NFL stars to guide the players with their veteran experience in the league, such as Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk.

Colorado AD Rick George is looking forward to this new journey with Deion Sanders

In his statement, Colorado AD Rick George talked about the impact Coach Prime has made on the university.

George expressed his gratitude for bringing the program out of the slumps and also hoped to compete for a Big 12 title and a national championship in the near future.

"Coach Prime has revolutionzed college football and in doing so, has restored CU football to our rightful place as a national power," Rick George said. "This extension not only recognizes Coach's incredible accomplishments transforming our program on and off the field, it keeps him in Boulder to compete for conference and national championships in years to come."

The Buffs are currently in the middle of their spring practices. They will hold their yearly Black and Gold spring game showdown on Apr. 19.

