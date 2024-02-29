Former USC QB Caleb Williams opens up about getting potentially drafted by the Bears days after unhinged like went viral - “I’ll be excited”

Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams, a highly touted candidate for the 2024 NFL Draft, expressed excitement about the possibility of getting drafted by the Chicago Bears or any other team for that matter.

"If I get drafted by the Bears, I'll be excited. If they trade the pick, and I get drafted by someone else, I'm just as excited," Williams said to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

This statement of Williams bears more weight since the days before his unhinged liked tweet went viral. The tweet he liked says that the Bears shouldn't draft him in the upcoming NFL 2024 draft. And now Williams has expressed his excitement to be drafted by the Bears. The tweet read:

“Only one option for the @ChicagoBears in the 2024 @NFL draft. It’s not @CALEBcsw, we want @justnfields,"

Tweet Liked by Caleb Willaims

Williams will talk with multiple teams at the NFL Combine. The Bears, Washington Commanders, and New England Patriots are on the list. There's been chatter about trading. But Williams clarified that he's not asking to be traded to the Bears.

"I'm not pushing any agenda. At the end of the day, the Bears have the last say. Regardless of how I feel, I'm not pushing an agenda of, 'Yeah, I want to go. Or no, I don't want to go.' I'm excited for whatever comes," Williams added.

Williams, who won the He­isman Trophy in 2022, boasts amazing college stats. They include 8,170 passing yards, 72 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions in two years at USC.

Also Read: USC star Caleb Williams reportedly made around $10,000,000 in NIL Deals during his final two seasons at USC

Quarterback prospect Caleb Williams prepares for NFL draft

Caleb Williams concluded his collegiate football career with impressive stats: 93 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions over three years split between Oklahoma and USC. He amassed 10,082 passing yards and 966 rushing yards, with 27 rushing touchdowns.

Despite his success, Caleb Williams undertook mental preparation, studying defenses, blitzes, and coverages while also focusing on communication within the huddle. Reflecting on his training regimen, Williams emphasized attention to detail, saying:

"We're shooting for the stars and trying to nitpick the small things."They become big things in a long season. There's nothing really that we're not working on. ... I am a perfectionist, and I want to be perfect. In reality you can't."

Caleb Williams accepts the chance of making mistakes while aiming for top performance.

"I can't wait to say my first cadence," Williams said. "Regardless of how good or bad, with me switching up the playcall, messing up or not messing it up in practice. Whatever the case may be. I can't wait for that moment, that minicamp moment."

His workouts included a stint in Los Angeles and, more recently, sessions in Florida with quarterback trainer Will Hewlett, alongside notable players such as Mason Rudolph and Emory Jones.

Williams expressed a blend of nerves and excitement for the upcoming NFL Draft, eagerly anticipating his first on-field actions in minicamp.