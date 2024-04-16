Former UW WR Rome Odunze on having 'Tom Brady-Randy Moss' like connection with QB Michael Penix Jr: "Oregon was one of those times" 

Rome Odunze believes he had a Tom Brady-Randy Moss-like connection with Michael Penix Jr. at Washington.

Odunze and Penix had a great connection when they were with the Huskies as they helped lead them to the national championship game against Michigan but fell short against the Wolverines.

However, the two players had great years, and Odunze said it was because they had a Brady-Moss-like connection with each other.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"When the quarterback has belief in you, it's a snap, it's you and the quarterback, that's a special thing to have. I think that is what brought me a lot of success, and him success as well. You can have all the talent to get the play done but it's about the belief in each other.

"Like when I throw this ball he's going to go take it, and okay when I run this route, he's going to put the ball right on the money. To have that connection, that was really the determining factor in us continuing to have success in that back shoulder plays and him believing in me and me believing in him... Oregon was definitely one of those times."

According to Odunze, when Penix was forced to scramble, they both knew where he was going to be on broken plays, which isn't something that most wide receivers and quarterbacks can do.

Rome Odunze is projected to be a top-10 pick

Rome Odunze is projected to be drafted in the top 10 of the 2024 NFL draft.

Odunze is projected to be the third wide receiver off the board, behind Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr, in his latest mock draft, has Odunze going ninth overall to the Chicago Bears.

“I can’t believe he’ll be there,” said Kiper. “If he is, the Bears? Do not consider trading down! Take Rome Odunze... If Rome Odunze is gone, you don’t have a second-round pick because of the Montez Sweat trade? Then you consider moving down. But, if Rome is there? Uh uh."

Last season at Washington, Odunze recorded 92 receptions for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Poll : Do you think Chicago will take Rome Odunze? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback