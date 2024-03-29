"Freak show! Locked in 1st rounder": Michael Penix Jr. stuns NFL coach with 'crazy' arm strength as per an insider

Michael Penix Jr. is regarded as one of the finest quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL draft pool. The former Washington Huskies signal-caller has impressed many and it appears that an anonymous coach in the league has already waxed lyrical on the two-time second-team All-Pac-12 selection.

On Thursday, Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz quote tweeted a video clip of former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer praising Penix and wrote:

"An NFL coach just texted about Michael Penix Jr: 'Freak show! Dude runs 4.5 and then jumps 37 inches. Arm strength is crazy in person. Locked in 1st rounder.'”

Many analysts and fans believed Penix could go early in the second round of the NFL draft. However, his pro-day results have seemingly boosted his draft stock, which could see him get picked in the first round.

Penix completed his 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds. He also recorded a vertical jump of 36.5 inches and a broad jump of 10-foot-5.

A look at Michael Penix Jr.'s stats in the 2023 season

Michael Penix Jr. finished the 2023 season with a whopping 4,903 yards and 36 touchdowns on 363 passes. He threw only 11 interceptions. The quarterback also rushed for 8 yards and scored three touchdowns.

Penix led the Huskies to an unbeaten run in the regular season, clinching the conference title. He also got Washington into the national championship game, after the Huskies beat the Texas Longhorns 37-31 in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

However, Penix and the Huskies suffered a 34-17 loss against Michigan in the national championship game.

NFL 2024 draft order for Round 1

Here's a look at the NFL draft order for Round 1:

Chicago Bears (from Carolina) Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Pittsburgh Steelers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland through Houston) Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals (from Houston) Buffalo Bills Detroit Lions Baltimore Ravens San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs