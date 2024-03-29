"Freak show! Locked in 1st rounder": Michael Penix Jr. stuns NFL coach with 'crazy' arm strength as per an insider

Modified Mar 29, 2024
Allstate Sugar Bowl - Texas v Washington
Michael Penix Jr. is regarded as one of the finest quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL draft pool. The former Washington Huskies signal-caller has impressed many and it appears that an anonymous coach in the league has already waxed lyrical on the two-time second-team All-Pac-12 selection.

On Thursday, Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz quote tweeted a video clip of former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer praising Penix and wrote:

"An NFL coach just texted about Michael Penix Jr: 'Freak show! Dude runs 4.5 and then jumps 37 inches. Arm strength is crazy in person. Locked in 1st rounder.'”

Many analysts and fans believed Penix could go early in the second round of the NFL draft. However, his pro-day results have seemingly boosted his draft stock, which could see him get picked in the first round.

Penix completed his 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds. He also recorded a vertical jump of 36.5 inches and a broad jump of 10-foot-5.

A look at Michael Penix Jr.'s stats in the 2023 season

Former Washington Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr. finished the 2023 season with a whopping 4,903 yards and 36 touchdowns on 363 passes. He threw only 11 interceptions. The quarterback also rushed for 8 yards and scored three touchdowns.

Penix led the Huskies to an unbeaten run in the regular season, clinching the conference title. He also got Washington into the national championship game, after the Huskies beat the Texas Longhorns 37-31 in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

However, Penix and the Huskies suffered a 34-17 loss against Michigan in the national championship game.

NFL 2024 draft order for Round 1

Here's a look at the NFL draft order for Round 1:

  1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. New York Giants
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New York Jets
  11. Minnesota Vikings
  12. Denver Broncos
  13. Las Vegas Raiders
  14. New Orleans Saints
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Seattle Seahawks
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Los Angeles Rams
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Philadelphia Eagles
  23. Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland through Houston)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Green Bay Packers
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Detroit Lions
  30. Baltimore Ravens
  31. San Francisco 49ers
  32. Kansas City Chiefs

