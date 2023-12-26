Florida State head coach Mike Norvell helped his team clinch the ACC Championship undefeated in his fourth year with the program. But the bitter aftertaste of being snubbed from a playoff spot despite the successful campaign is something that will remain as a PTSD trigger for years to come.

After the snub, the Seminoles are now fighting a legal battle with the ACC in a bid to revoke their Grant of Rights deal which will allow them to exit the conference without a lot of financial burden. But while the future of FSU continues to remain certain, Mike Norvell has taken to social media to share a few words of wisdom with his followers and fans on social media.

In a recent tweet he posted on X, formerly Twitter, Mike Norvell talked about how life is a roller coaster ride with its ups and downs and how fear is something that affects our world. Norvell then talked about the importance of honesty and how it helps an individual to live with the consequences that he faces:

"The world will let fear affect it, life can be full of disappointing moments, and will always have competition. Be true and honest in each moment you then can live with all the results. Excited and grateful for each opportunity."

Understandably, the Seminoles and its fanbase are finding their playoff snub difficult to digest despite an undefeated season. However, according to the selection committee, the injury to their star quarterback Jordan Travis proved to be the decision factor in their hopes of national contention. During his four years with the Seminoles, this season marks the second bowl appearance for the team under Mike Norvell and their first conference championship.

The situation surrounding the Seminoles is an intriguing one. If a legal decision is passed in their favor, then they could be making an exit from the ACC which would ultimately trigger another alignment. Furthermore, CFB analyst Greg Swaim reported that there is also a possibility of six other members leaving the ACC depending on the outcome that Florida State faces.

Can Mike Norvell and Seminoles prove their worth in the Orange Bowl?

While we wait for the surrounding situation about Florida State leaving the ACC to get clearer, they still have a chance to prove that they were worthy to be a part of the playoffs despite the loss of Jordan Travis.

The Seminoles will lock horns with back-to-back national champions the Georgia Bulldogs, who were also eliminated from the playoffs following their SEC Championship loss to Alabama. However, with quarterback Tate Rodemaker announcing that he is entering the transfer portal, it will be interesting to see if freshman Brock Glenn can lead the Seminoles to an Orange Bowl victory and establish himself as a future prospect under center.

