"Full of poor decisions" - CFB fans roast Dillon Gabriel as Browns QB partners with $25.55 billion automobile giant amid struggles in training camp

College football fans didn't hold back on Dillon Gabriel for his recent sponsorship. Gabriel, who was drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns out of Oregon, has struggled in training camp so far, according to reports. Despite this, Gabriel has teamed up with the automobile company Chrysler, which is valued at $25.26 billion according to Public.com.The rookie quarterback took part in an ad for the company, showcasing that he's using their Chrysler Minivan.College football fans were quick to react on X.&quot;Sounds about right…and they say BROWNS QB1…stop!&quot; a fan said.The shots didn't stop there. Check out a few more below.&quot;Don’t hate the van hate the player!!! I love the van as a dad of 3 kids. I hate the wasted draft pick as a Buckeye. He is too small and not going to make it in the league,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Yall so caught in this rookie race. Hes probably not going to play. Flacco will start until the ints get outta hand,&quot; another fan said.&quot;be real dude he is not getting any where near 100 yards before getting benched,&quot; said another fan.Dillon Gabriel and his early struggles in Cleveland Browns training campNFL: Cleveland Browns Training Camp - Source: ImagnThe Browns chose Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, then also drafted quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round. Clearly, the Browns value Gabriel more as a player, selecting him earlier and bringing him in to compete with the likes of Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the starting role. However, early signs suggest he's struggling in training camp. According to Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan, Gabriel has been performing poorly on the practice field as the season approaches.“He’s not good,” Ruiter said. “He’s not an NFL quarterback. Not right now. And the fact they keep running him out there for first-team reps…They’re cramming this guy down ur throats, and it’s not good.“It’s not a height thing and it’s not personal. I mean, he’s rolling out and he can’t hit guys that are wide open. He’s not all that great in times during the warmup period…He’s just not a good quarterback and he’s a third-round pick.”Ruiter went on to say things are &quot;God awful&quot; when Gabriel is on the field and he sometimes “brings the practice to a screeching halt.&quot; If this truly is the case, it's looking more likely that Cleveland will go with the veteran in Flacco to start the season as their quarterback.