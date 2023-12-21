"George has been here before": Bama HC Nick Saban opens up on controversial assistant coach hire amid "legal cheating" allegations from Michigan fans

Nick Saban pulled a rabbit out of his crimson hat, snatching George Helow, a former Michigan linebackers coach, to join his Alabama Crimson Tide coaching staff last week.

The fifth-ranked Crimson Tide (12-1) is preparing to lock horns with first-ranked Michigan (13-0) in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl.

Michigan has been dogged by allegations of sign-stealing this season. Helow, who left UM in February, was not involved in the scandal.

Saban was asked if he was concerned Michigan may know Alabama's signs.

"Not really concerned," Saban said.

Saban tackled the controversy surrounding Helow's hire after at least one Michigan fan cried foul on X:

"Legal cheating has to feel good."

The news conference unveiled Saban's strategic masterstroke of adding the ex-Michigan coach. He laid bare the purpose behind the move – a seasoned scout to decode the CFP semifinal.

"George has been here before," Saban said. "He was with us for a long time. Knows our system.

“So, somebody to do a little extra work that has good experience. And when we get off the road, being able to give us a good scouting report of what we need to know.”

George Helow's return infuses confidence into the Crimson Tide's Story

Michigan analyst Connor Stalions, the centerpiece of the sign-sealing scandal, exited last month. Head coach Jim Harbaugh, despite vehemently denying any involvement, was suspended for the final three games of the Wolverines' season as a result of the scandal.

George Helow and Michigan parted ways in February. He had been an integral part of the Wolverines' coaching crew during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Although he did not coach this season, Helow's knowledge of the Wolverines' playbook could be a game-changer for Nick Saban and Alabama as they gear up to face their most formidable challenge.

George Helow served as a coaching intern with the Crimson Tide in 2012. Helow, a former Ole Miss defensive back, has also worked for Florida State, Georgia, Maryland and Colorado State.

