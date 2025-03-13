George Gumbs Jr. vows to redo controversial flag plant during college football game

Florida Gators star George Gumbs Jr. had a controversial moment during his debut with the program last year. The EDGE spent three seasons with Northern Illinois before joining Billy Napier's team. He had a great campaign on an individual level, recording 35 tackles and five sacks for the Gators.

Ad

However, George Gumbs Jr. went viral because of a controversial moment during their 31-11 victory over Florida State. After the game, he planted the Gators flag on the midfield logo at Bobby Bowden Stadium, which was construed as a sign of disrespect and earned Gumbs a lot of criticism and backlash.

After the Florida Gators finished spring practice on Tuesday, George Gumbs Jr. had an unapologetic statement about the incident that occurred at Doak Campbell Stadium last season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I would do it again," the redshirt senior EDGE said.

Last month, George Gumbs, on the Hightop Sports podcast, opened up about the flag-planting incident in detail and what led to his decision to do so.

"Leading up to the game I knew Florida-Florida State was a big rivalry," Gumbs said. "I'd seen it on TV plenty of times when I was younger....Then like that week I was seeing all the things they did to our field the previous year before I was there, I'm like Ok, I don't like that. I don't like that one bit.

Ad

"So after everything was said and done and I made a couple of fields on the field, I was like OK, let me just stamp this game. I found a flag, and I was on the sideline on the 50, right there waiting. As soon as the clock hit zero, ran out there and planted that thing."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Billy Napier had apologized for George Gumbs Jr.'s actions

The Florida Gators coach wasn't too impressed with the Gumbs' decision to plant the flag at their rival's stadium.

In the post-game press conference after their victory, Billy Napier apologized for the incident and said that the players involved would face consequences for their actions.

"Obviously, what happened there at the end of the game is not who we want to be as a program," Napier said. "It's embarrassing to me, and it's a distraction from a really well-played football game.

Ad

"I want to apologize on behalf of the entire organization just in terms of how we represented the university there. We shouldn't have done that. We won't do that moving forward. And there will be consequences for those involved."

The incident is still fresh in George Gumbs Jr.'s mind. And if push comes to shove, it looks like he could repeat his actions when the two teams face each other in November.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.