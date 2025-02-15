Gerald V Dixon believes Big Ten teams will end SEC domination in 2025 

There's been a change of baton between the Big Ten and the SEC on the most dominant conference in college football. The former now seems to be taking over after several years of the latter’s domination.

For the second consecutive season in 2024, the SEC failed to make it to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The conference’s dominance in the landscape over the past two decades seems to be coming to an end, and many analysts are affirming that fact.

The Big Ten is now seemingly taking the lead in the college football landscape. Michigan won the national championship in 2023 and Ohio State went on to claim it in 2024. The conference also became stronger last season with the addition of four new programs from the imploded Pac-12.

In his appearance on the “Ultimate College Football Show,” Gerald V Dixon believes the Big Ten will once again be better than the SEC in the 2025 college football season. The analyst noted that the dynamics of the landscape have changed in recent seasons to favor the Big Ten.

“I think we've seen the end of the SEC running college football. The way college football has been played in the last 12 years, the SEC had the right formula," Dixon said. "They had the most talent, stacked three-deep in every position.

“And the Big Ten, all they've ever done is play with less and have a better opportunity. So evolving to the way college football is right now, the Big Ten has always done it at a higher level.

“For now, this is their new norm. They don't have to wait and have three-deep and have No. 1 recruiting classes back to back to back, and NFL players are littered across the board in order to win the national championship," he added.

Can a Big Ten team win the national championship again next season

The simple answer is yes. The Big Ten has become significantly stronger over the last couple of seasons, ensuring they can go toe-to-toe with the SEC. Having won the last two national championships, the Big Ten has the momentum to go and claim the third next season.

This won't come easy, however, as the SEC will undoubtedly be looking to get back on track in 2025. The SEC has won 12 of the last 18 national titles, and they won't be open to letting that level of dominance slip away, especially at times when it's getting more rewarding than ever for programs and the players.

However, the Big Ten will boast several strong teams that could contend in 2025. The likes of Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon and Indiana will look to keep the momentum next season while other teams like Michigan, USC, Washington and Iowa will look to recover from their fall.

