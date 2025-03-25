“Get the f**k out of here”: Asante Samuel refuses to back down after Shannon Sharpe calls him out over Deion Sanders jab

Asante Samuel blasted Shannon Sharpe after the latter called him out for the jab at Deion Sanders. Sharpe responded to a debate online, saying there isn't a comparison between Samuel and Sanders in their NFL careers.

Ad

“Nobody will ever say Asante Samuel & Deion Sanders in the same breath,” Sharpe said.

After Sharpe's comments, Samuel blasted the Hall of Famer in several tweets and a video on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"That’s your problem pimp, you are also brainwashed @ShannonSharpe. I’m not worried about what everyone perceives to be true , like yourself. I stand on facts and you’ve yet to talk about facts. You can easy be manipulated just like everyone has because of marketing. I bet you won’t debate me. Big facts!!!," Samuel wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Samuel didn't stop there. He posted a video on social media and ripped Sharpe for saying Deion Sanders is the greatest cornerback ever.

"You want me to believe he's the greatest player to ever live and the greatest corner to ever live and no one can ever be better than him? Get the f**k out of here," Samuel said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Samuel's rant comes after Deion Sanders claims the T-techinque for cornerbacks isn't good and he doesn't like it, which Samuel disagreed with.

Asante Samuel takes aim at Deion Sanders

Asante Samuel also took aim at Deion Sanders as well as Shannon Sharpe. He called out Sanders over the T-Step technique for the cornerback.

"Once again do not listen to this foolishness … of course he never learned how to T-Step his athletic ability was on another for his time," Samuel wrote. "T-Step is the best technique to get to the football, not running out of the break. This is comedy... I can’t stop laughing how foolish he sounds. You can’t control everything sir. The first thing a cornerback is taught, never run out of breaks… Sooooo T-Step is the perfect technique."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sanders has yet to respond to Samuel.

Samuel had 51 interceptions and was a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL interception leader. Sanders, meanwhile, was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year and an eight-time Pro Bowler, with 53 career interceptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place