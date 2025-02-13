“Get this man some shoes”: CFB fans react to 72-year-old Bill Belichick’s outfit for the UNC podcast

By Cole Shelton
Modified Feb 13, 2025 16:39 GMT
NCAA Basketball: La Salle at North Carolina - Source: Imagn
CFB fans react to 72-year-old Bill Belichick’s outfit for the UNC podcast - Source: Imagn

College football fans had a good laugh over Bill Belichick's outfit, specifically his shoes, as he did the UNC podcast.

North Carolina Tar Heels football shared a photo of Belichick shooting the podcast, with the caption saying "soon."

also-read-trending Trending

However, many fans immediately pointed out his outfit and shoes and had a good laugh about it.

"Get this man some shoes that haven’t been mowed in," a fan added.
"Man is sitting in a room full of Jordans and has the Nikes he wore back in 2000. Gotta love BB he don’t give AF," a fan wrote.

Fans believe Belichick should have nicer shoes, given how much money he has made in his career.

"He looks like not a single part of him wants to be in that chair or talking into that mic. If this was my homie I’d tell him no one is keeping you here. He don’t even want new shoes. Just the hoodie you handed to him," a fan wrote.
"Put some laces in your shoes Bill. We know they are free," another fan wrote.

Fans liked how Belichick remains the same person and doesn't care about fancy clothes or shoes.

"NGL the no shoe strings play lives rent free in my head," a fan added.
"Bill what are we doing with the feet?," another fan wrote.

Belichick is entering his first season as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Bill Belichick is excited to coach at Chapel Hill

Bill Belichick, 72, surprised many when he took up the job at North Carolina. The former New England Patriots coach said that he grew up around college football and was excited to coach at Chapel Hill at North Carolina.

"I grew up around college football with my dad and treasured those times," Belichick said as a part of a release announcing the move, via ESPN. "I have always wanted to coach in college and now I look forward to building the football program in Chapel Hill."

Bill Belichick and North Carolina also hired Michael Lombardi, a former NFL executive, as the team's general manager. Belichick signed a five-year deal, but only the first three years are guaranteed, with $10 million per year in base salary.

North Carolina Tar Heels Fans? Check out the latest North Carolina Tar Heels depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी