"Getting out of the dumpster fire": CFB fans react as Colorado CB Cormani McClain makes transfer portal decision

Cormani McClain plans to enter the transfer portal after just one season at Colorado, as reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett. The cornerback has three years of eligibility remaining in college football following a true freshman season in Boulder.

Initially committed to Miami in 2022, he switched to Colorado in January 2023 upon the hiring of Deion Sanders as head coach.

The decision of Cormani McClain to transfer away from a Colorado team that has been at the center of attention since last season has met a wild reaction from college football fans. Many believe the cornerback is making a good decision to exit the program for somewhere else.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions:

Rival fans are using the development to mock Colorado

“Buffs fans probably gonna come in and say “who” “not a starter”,” a fan wrote.

“Damn co got so many transfers even I cant keep up,” another fan commented

Colorado fans believe the potential exit of Cormani McClain is not really a big loss:

“He wasn’t last season & his chances were slim this season as well with him not practicing at all so,” a Colorado fan claimed

“Here comes all the haters thinking Colorado is losing one of their biggest pieces.” another fan wrote.

Cormani McClain's potential fallout with Deion Sanders

Cormani McClain seems to have fallen out with Deion Sanders midway through the 2023 college football season. The cornerback back wasn't satisfied with his playing time and asked for more. Sanders' reply to that at a press conference in September was swift and straightforward.

“Study and prepare,” Sanders said. "Be on time for meetings. Show up to meetings. Understand the scheme. I check film time from each player so I can see who’s preparing, so if I don’t see that, you would be a fool to put somebody out there who’s not prepared. That goes for all our players.”

Following that, McClain progressively earned more playing time as the season progressed. His role expanded to starting in Week 6 against Arizona State. He subsequently started Colorado’s final three games of the season against Arizona, Washington State, and Utah.

Nonetheless, this could have played a role in the decision of McClain to transfer away from Colorado ahead of the 2024 college football season. The Buffaloes might once again be out on the transfer portal to get a suitable replacement as they seek redemption next season.

