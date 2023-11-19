"Give him the Heisman already" - LSU QB Jayden Daniels storming field with 8 TDs in Week 12 leaves CFB world speechless 

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels had his Heisman hopes on the line coming into their Week 12 matchup. He left the college football world in awe with 8 touchdowns in the 56-14 victory against Georgia State.

Even the halftime debate shifted from the game's outcome to Daniels' undeniable Heisman Trophy chances. Already considered a frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy by LSU coach Brian Kelly, Daniels didn’t disappoint.

With LSU securing a commanding victory, the hype for Jayden Daniels to clinch the Heisman intensified. There is only one game remaining in the regular season and Daniels will be looking to make that opportunity count.

Fans are rallying behind Jayden for the Heisman with one user tweeting:

“Give him the Heisman already”

Let’s have a look at some of the best fan reactions from X:

Daniels leads the nation in various statistical categories. He holds the top spot in total offense (408.2 yards per game), passing touchdowns (30), and rushing yards by a quarterback (914). Nationally, he ranked second in total touchdowns responsible for (38) and passing yards per game (316.4).

Starting against Shawn Elliott's team, Daniels needed just one half to amass an impressive stat line. He completed 25 out of 30 passes for 413 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Daniels' dynamic playstyle was further highlighted by 10 carries for 96 yards and 2 additional touchdowns. This displayed his incredible ability to make impactful plays on the ground.

Shawn Elliott himself couldn't believe the brilliance he saw on the field by Jayden Daniels. Talking about Daniels' Heisman possibilities after the game, Elliott told reporters:

"The best player in college football. I don’t think there’s any question."

Jayden Daniels' incredible performance complimented by LSU's potent offensive weapons

Jayden Daniels often steals the show when LSU takes the field. However, the recent triumph against the Georgia State Panthers (6-5, 3-4 Sun Belt) also had some other standout performers.

Kyren Lacy has been a consistent force this season and delivered with 5 receptions, 101 yards, and 2 touchdowns. His reliability adds depth to LSU's arsenal. Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. stood up once again for LSU and the duo combined for 243 yards, 12 receptions, and 3 touchdowns.

Georgia State was an inferior opponent in Week 12 and LSU's offense capitalized and put in a dominant display. This was the seventh game this season where the LSU Tigers (8-, 5-2 SEC) have put up at least 48 points.

Next up, Kelly’s team will face the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4, 4-3 SEC) on Nov. 25.