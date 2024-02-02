Georgia announced it will permit the sale of alcoholic beverages at the Sanford Stadium in the upcoming college football season. The university notably allowed the sale of alcohol at its basketball and baseball games and will include football from next season.

The Southeastern Conference notably removed its ban on alcohol sale at venues in 2019 and members have steadily adopted the practice. The Bulldogs became the last team in the SEC to make the move after Auburn announced it would be doing the same in the upcoming season.

This development didn't sit well with many college football fans who feel alcoholic drinks should not be on sale at game venues. Despite being controversial, there's been an increase in the number of teams allowing the sale of alcohol in the landscape over the last few years.

Georgia is taking adequate precautions in the new move

Georgia’s athletic department made it known that it is taking the necessary steps to ensure the sale of alcoholic beverages at Sanford Stadium is done the right way. The decision to allow the sale requires proper preparation and the program is doing just that.

Speaking at the athletic board meeting on Wednesday, Bulldogs athletic director Josh Brook noted that the university was not in a rush to begin the sale of alcohol at Sanford. The situation has been well-accessed and baseball already had the experience last year.

“We wanted to be methodical about it, wanted to take our time to do it right. It wasn’t a race to just do something without proper preparation,” Brooks said.

“I felt like by having a couple years to sell it at Stegeman, do it at baseball last year, we were able to work through some of the logistical challenges of it and be better prepared. It’s not something you want to rush into.”

He further noted that Georgia has been able to learn from fellow SEC schools that had allowed the sale of alcohol in football venues earlier. He restated his confidence in the readiness of the program for it in 2024.

“During that same time, we were able to take a lot of notes from our peers, the things that they went through, best practices. I feel we’re ready and prepared to take that on this fall.”

Brooks explained that Georgia had opted to delay the introduction of alcohol sales until the completion of construction in Sanford Stadium. The construction is expected to conclude in August 2024, indicating that beer sales will not be available for G-Day.