  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Glad to see Coach Prime in motion": CFB fans show love to Colorado coach back on field after intense battle with cancer

"Glad to see Coach Prime in motion": CFB fans show love to Colorado coach back on field after intense battle with cancer

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Aug 02, 2025 13:55 GMT
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, opened up about his recent health struggles on Monday. At a press conference with the Colorado medical team, he revealed that he underwent a battle with bladder cancer this offseason. He was forced to undergo bladder removal surgery because of a cancerous tumor discovered on his bladder.

Ad

There was speculation that Sanders could take a step back from coaching because of his health issues, but Coach Prime shut that down. He said he is committed to the team and will resume his full coaching responsibilities this season. On Friday, Sanders posted some photos of himself at training camp.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This led to a big reaction from fans as they showed him love in his return to Colorado.

"Idk why I feel like y’all family. Glad to see Coach in motion," one fan wrote.
"Till our casket drop. The main thing be the main thing. All praise to God,make every minute count. Peace and love," one fan commented.
Ad
"Yesss Sirrr Bucky, Such a Blessing to see you both walking in stride together!!! Such a Beautiful Thing," one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments.

"Positive thoughts and prayers Brother always inspiring folks so this time hope you feel the love back," one fan wrote.
"All respect to this man , been through the fire . And still standing. Love it . Can’t wait till it’s game time . Prime nation," one fan commented.
Ad
"Deion Sanders sending you and your family lots of love and light. Prayed for your healing. Remember rest does the body good," one fan added.
Images via the comments of the Instagram post.
Images via the comments of the Instagram post.

Coach Prime's Colorado players spoke highly of him in his return this week

There are some fans who do not love Coach Prime because of his antics off the field over the years. However, in his coaching years, he has become much more beloved. That is especially true among his players on the Buffaloes. With Coach Prime revealing his health issues while restating his commitment to coaching, his players praised him this week.

Ad

On Wednesday, safety Carter Stoutmire spoke about what it has been like for the team to have Sanders back on the field with the players.

"Whatever hardship trials he goes through, he always makes it through," Stoutmire said. "Seeing him back, just a breath of fresh air for the whole team."

With Coach Prime back full-time, the Buffaloes are preparing for the 2025 college football season.

About the author
Alexander O'Reilly

Alexander O'Reilly

Twitter icon

Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.

His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.

Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.

Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Alexander O'Reilly
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications