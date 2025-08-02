Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, opened up about his recent health struggles on Monday. At a press conference with the Colorado medical team, he revealed that he underwent a battle with bladder cancer this offseason. He was forced to undergo bladder removal surgery because of a cancerous tumor discovered on his bladder.There was speculation that Sanders could take a step back from coaching because of his health issues, but Coach Prime shut that down. He said he is committed to the team and will resume his full coaching responsibilities this season. On Friday, Sanders posted some photos of himself at training camp. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis led to a big reaction from fans as they showed him love in his return to Colorado.&quot;Idk why I feel like y’all family. Glad to see Coach in motion,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Till our casket drop. The main thing be the main thing. All praise to God,make every minute count. Peace and love,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Yesss Sirrr Bucky, Such a Blessing to see you both walking in stride together!!! Such a Beautiful Thing,&quot; one fan added.Fans continued to react in the comments.&quot;Positive thoughts and prayers Brother always inspiring folks so this time hope you feel the love back,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;All respect to this man , been through the fire . And still standing. Love it . Can’t wait till it’s game time . Prime nation,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Deion Sanders sending you and your family lots of love and light. Prayed for your healing. Remember rest does the body good,&quot; one fan added.Images via the comments of the Instagram post.Coach Prime's Colorado players spoke highly of him in his return this weekThere are some fans who do not love Coach Prime because of his antics off the field over the years. However, in his coaching years, he has become much more beloved. That is especially true among his players on the Buffaloes. With Coach Prime revealing his health issues while restating his commitment to coaching, his players praised him this week.On Wednesday, safety Carter Stoutmire spoke about what it has been like for the team to have Sanders back on the field with the players. &quot;Whatever hardship trials he goes through, he always makes it through,&quot; Stoutmire said. &quot;Seeing him back, just a breath of fresh air for the whole team.&quot;With Coach Prime back full-time, the Buffaloes are preparing for the 2025 college football season.