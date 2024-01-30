“Go back to wearing LSU” - Fans urge Nick Saban to make bold re-entry to CFB after golfing snaps with $80M worth Travis Scott go viral

Nick Saban seems to be enjoying his free time after announcing his retirement from coaching. The 72-year-old was recently spotted relishing a day out playing golf with some high-profile music icons.

On Sunday, Saban was golfing with rap stars Travis Scott, 50 Cent and others at the Mr. October Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic. The event took place at the Floridian National Golf Club in Palm City, Florida

Saban donned an Alabama hat and a crimson-colored shirt during his day out golfing and fans were quick to react to some of the pictures that popped up online. In one snap, he was standing beside rapper Scott, who is worth a reported $80 million.

It's safe to say that Saban's outfit grabbed most of the attention. Meanwhile, some wanted him to make a return to college football coaching, and others were simply glad that he was having a stress-free time after retirement.

On Instagram, one wrote:

"Go back to wearing LSU"

Another added:

"Well I don’t know about the rest of you, but this is exactly what I expected him to be doing."

A third commented:

"Man never change uniform"

Here are some more reactions to Saban playing golf on Sunday:

A look at Nick Saban's coaching career with Alabama

Former Alabama HC Nick Saban

Nick Saban was appointed as Alabama's head coach in 2007. He spent 17 years with the Crimson Tide and compiled an impressive 183-25 record,

Saban won nine Southeastern Conference championships at Alabama and also led the team to six national championship titles.

Notably, Saban also served as a head coach for Toledo, Michigan State and LSU in college football. He compiled a record of 292–71–1 in 26 years of coaching and won a national championship with LSU in 2004 as well.