"Good luck stopping that three-headed monster": Greg McElroy warns CFB world of Arch Manning-led backfield threat

Quarterback Arch Manning is getting a lot of attention in media circles covering the Texas Longhorns. Manning is set to take over the starting role for Quinn Ewers after Ewers declared for the 2025 NFL draft. This will be the first season Manning has had the opportunity to start a full season in college, although he did start a few games this past season when Ewers got injured.

On Tuesday, college football analyst Greg McElroy released an episode of "Always College Football" and discussed Manning. On the episode, he spoke about how the Longhorns now have a three-headed monster in the backfield of players who can run with the football, including Manning.

"What also gives me confidence in Arch is knowing that you can't play QB by yourself," McElroy said (1:10). "I look at these weapons that he's gonna have at his disposal. We'll start at RB for a moment. CJ Baxter, he got hurt last year. Two years ago he might've been one of their most explosive offensive weapons. He had 700 yards on the ground.

"If he can build on what he did as a true freshman, there's a lot to like. Baxter goes down, which then opened the door for Quintrevion Wisner. Wisner goes off and has a great year. Now you have a pretty well-established one-two punch, and I'm not talking about just running the football, I'm talking about contributing in the passing attack as well."

McElroy then discussed those two running back threats alongside Manning as a QB who can run with the football.

"So you got Wisner and Baxter, who can maybe flank Arch Manning," he said. "Then you factor in the QB run... Good luck stopping that three-headed monster there in the backfield for the Longhorns."

Arch Manning signs a new NIL deal, making him one of the highest-paid college football stars

Despite never starting a full season at the college level, Arch Manning is already one of the biggest stars in the sport. His relationship with former NFL star QBs Peyton and Eli Manning made him famous before his college career had really begun.

On Tuesday, Manning announced a new NIL deal with Uber by appearing in an ad that also featured his father Cooper and grandfather Archie. According to On3, the latest deal increases his overall NIL value to $6.5 million, giving him one of the highest valuations in college sports.

Arch Manning is also among the Heisman Trophy favorites for next season, ranking second according to FanDuel with +800 odds.

