“Got to be very good friends with him”: Former Texas Tech coach heaps praise on Patrick Mahomes ahead of the Super Bowl showdown

Patrick Mahomes has the chance to make history this weekend by winning his third consecutive Super Bowl as his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles. This highly anticipated matchup is sure to draw many viewers and spark numerous opinions.

One of these people is current U.S. Senator and former college football coach Tommy Tuberville. He appeared on "The Meghan Kelly Show" to praise the quarterback he claims to have a connection with.

"As a coach, you start recruiting and working with players years before they get to college. Patrick Mahomes was one of the best players I ever had the opportunity to recruit and get to know. I'm looking forward to cheering him on this weekend when I join President Trump at the Super Bowl."

Mahomes attended Texas Tech, a program coached by Tuberville from 2010-2012. Mahomes joined the Red Raiders in 2014, with his recruitment to the program starting in 2012, during the latter part of Tuberville's tenure.

The recruitment of Mahomes did not turn the Red Raiders into national championship contenders, but it did allow the quarterback to compete against some of the best quarterbacks in the country.

One example of this came in his junior year, which was his final year with the program. Mahomes' Red Raiders faced Baker Mayfield and the Oklahoma Sooners in a high-scoring classic. The Sooners would win the game 66-59, with Mahomes throwing for 734 yards and five touchdowns.

This standout performance cemented Mahomes' place in the record books and eventually led to him being the 10th overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. While Tommy Tuberville has credited himself for recruiting Mahomes, there's some controversy over whether he was actually involved.

Was Mahomes Recuited by Tommy Tuberville?

After Tommy Tuberville gave his interview to Meghan Kelly, Patrick Mahomes has responded with his side of the story.

"He did not recruit me at the time. I don't remember if I ever got to meet him or not." Said Mahomes."

Fact-checkers have investigated Tuberville's comments and debunked his claims that he recruited Mahomes.

In reality, Tuberville left Texas Tech one month before Mahomes' recruitment began. It was Kliff Kingsbury who coached the Red Raiders when Mahomes was recruited by Texas Tech and remained the coach of the program throughout his time with the team.

Therefore, Tommy Tuberville had no involvement.

