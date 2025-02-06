"Great move, a superstar coach": Ohio State fans celebrate Ryan Day's huge move after Chip Kelly's departure

Ohio State fans are thrilled with WR coach Brian Hartline being promoted as the team's new offensive coordinator. Hartline has been a part of the program's coaching staff since 2017 and served as the co-offensive coordinator and WR coach alongside Chip Kelly during the 2024 season.

However, after winning the CFP national championship, Kelly departed to the NFL and joined the Las Vegas Raiders in the same position. The Buckeyes announced Brian Hartline's promotion within 72 hours of Kelly's departure.

Buckeyes fans shared their approval of this decision on social media.

"Great move. A superstar coach. Future head coach at THE. Best recruiter in the game," one fan commented.

"He was the clear and obvious choice!! I'm so freaking pumped!," another fan said.

"Dude has one of the best receiving cores in the nation. I can only imagine what he'll drum up as the OC," this fan commented.

"Well deserved for Hartline. Opposing defenses will be in absolute shambles," another fan said.

"Excited to see what Brian can do with expanded responsibilities. He is obviously an elite recruiter, which will be a bonus when his fingerprints are on the entire offense," this fan stated.

"Absolute no brainer, thank god," one fan said.

This is Brian Hartline's second time becoming Ohio State's offensive coordinator. His first stint was during the 2023 season when Kevin Wilson left to become the head coach of the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. However, Ryan Day ended up being the primary play-caller on the field that season.

Ex-NFL LB congratulates Brian Hartline on becoming Ohio State's new OC

Former NFL LB Bobby Carpenter took to social media to congratulate Hartline on his promotion as offensive coordinator. Carpenter shared a post on X, writing that Hartline deserved to be rewarded.

"Congrats to my man B Hart.... well deserved," Carpenter wrote.

Both Bobby Carpenter and Brian Hartline played for the Ohio State Buckeyes during their collegiate career. Hartline redshirted his freshman campaign in 2005 when Carpenter was in his senior season before being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2006.

Hartline spent three seasons playing for the Buckeyes. The Miami Dolphins then drafted him in the fourth round of the 2009 NFL draft. After retiring following his release from the Browns in 2016, he joined the Buckeyes as a graduate assistant in 2017.

