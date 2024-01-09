"Greatest of All Time": Former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions receives 'Michigan legend' entitlement from fans as he drops natty win reaction

Former Michigan staff Connor Stalions is at the center of the ongoing sign-stealing investigation by the NCAA. He was reportedly involved in leading the in-person scouting operation at future opponents’ games, having a couple of staff and interns at the program working alongside him.

Following the Wolverines’ victory over Washington in the national championship, Connor Stalions posted an animated gif on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing his celebratory mood.

Stalions’ celebration on X generated a lot of reactions from fans. While rival fans believe his subtle action was provocative, Michigan fans are giving the former staffer a legendary status at the program.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions online.

Connor Stalions upholds his love for the Wolverines

Connor Stalions resigned from his position as an analyst with the Wolverines early in November amid the sign-stealing allegation. The former United States Marine Corps captain noted he did not want to be a distraction to the team and promised to keep cheering the Wolverines.

“I love the University of Michigan and its football program. And I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I've had to work with the incredible student-athletes, coach [Jim] Harbaugh and the other coaches that have been a part of the Michigan football family during my tenure,” Stalions told The Athletic in November.

“I do not want to be a distraction from what I hope to be a championship run for the team, and I will continue to cheer them on.”

Jim Harbaugh said Michigan’s innocence helped overcome off-field issues

Despite the intense scrutiny coming as a result of the sign-stealing scandal, Michigan was unfazed as the team continued its impressive form, leading to the national title. Jim Harbaugh made it known that the consciousness of being innocent helped manage the situation.

"It went exactly how we wanted it to go to win every game," Harbaugh said (h/t ESPN). "The off-the-field issues, we're innocent and we stood strong and tall because we knew we were innocent. And I'd like to point that out."

"These guys are innocent. Overcome that ... it wasn't that hard because we knew we were innocent."

Since the NCAA announced the investigation on the sign-stealing, the Wolverines have secured a win against Penn State, Maryland, Ohio State, Iowa, Alabama and Washington.