“Greatness go wherever we go”: Shedeur Sanders drops a boastful comment amid reports of being 'brash' & 'arrogant' in NFL team interviews

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL draft. Along with Miami's Cam Ward, Sanders is viewed as one of the top two QBs in the draft by most experts. However, Sanders has been the subject of a lot of criticism lately.

Notably, he was criticized by several media outlets for being too brash and arrogant at the NFL Combine and during team interviews. However, Shedeur Sanders does not appear deterred by the criticism.

On Wednesday, Sanders posted a video on his YouTube channel which features clips of him working out. After one of his drills, he said 'Greatness follows him everywhere he goes' (5:10):

"Done for the day. It's legendary. What'd you expect? Greatness go wherever we go. You know what I mean? We don't ever get sore, we got too many lights on."

Shedeur Sanders reportedly left a negative impression on several teams at the NFL Combine

Shedeur Sanders did not participate in drills at the NFL combine, but he attended to have interviews with potential teams. However, it appears that those interviews did nothing to help his draft prospects, in fact, they could have hurt them.

According to a reporter from NBC's Matthew Berry, Sanders came off as unprofessional and disinterested to at least two NFL teams:

"They both said it was a bad meeting and that he came off as unprofessional and disinterested. Both also said that after the meeting they had a lesser opinion of him than prior. These same people both met with Cam Ward as well, and both said they loved Ward, and it was a great meeting."

However, Berry also reported that one team that did not have a negative impression of Sanders was the Cleveland Browns. The Browns hold the second pick in the draft and could be interested in drafting a young QB. They reportedly have interest in both Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward.

The Browns' QB situation is complicated because they still have Deshaun Watson under contract for two more seasons. However, he is recovering from a second Achilles tear, and as a result, his status is uncertain. He also was not performing well before his injury, so the Browns could be looking to move on regardless.

As the draft approaches, it is unclear how much these negative reports about Sanders will impact his draft stock. He is still set to have meetings with several teams over the next two months.

