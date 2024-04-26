Texas Longhorns defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat has been kicking up some dust in the draft circles as the 2024 NFL draft night looms, and his prospects of being a second-round pick look good.

Due to his size (6-foot-4, 366 pounds), Sweat has long been compared to another defensive tackle, Jordan Davis of the Philadelphia Eagles (6-foot-6, 336 pounds), who was picked in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Appearing on the "Ross Tucker Podcast," NFL analyst Greg Cosell compared the two players, favoring the Longhorns defensive tackle over the Eagles DT.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I personally think that his college tape is far better than Jordan Davis' was," Cosell said. "He's a lighter foot athlete than Davis. You watch Sweat and you see him make plays down the line of scrimmage, you see him rush the quarterback. He's got really light athletic feet for a man that size.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

"I'm sure any team that drafts him will want him to lose some weight, he was 366 (pounds) at the combine. Not likely to play at 366, he'll probably play in the 340 range but he's athletic, he can move laterally, he's got that kind of juice to him."

Expand Tweet

T'Vondre Sweat and his prospects in the NFL draft

T'Vondre Sweat was one of the best defensive players in the country last year, leading the Texas Longhorns to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff after winning the Big 12 championship.

He had two sacks and five pass breakups while also tallying a two-yard touchdown in the conference championship game.

Sweat also won a slew of individual awards. He was a first-team All-Big 12, was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and won the Outland Trophy, which is awarded to the best interior lineman in the country.

In early April, T'Vondre Sweat was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to records by the Travis County Sheriff's Office in Texas, which would not have done his draft chances any favors.

ESPN's Matt Miller revealed that, due to the arrest, his stock could take a beating in the draft.

“Considered a Day 2 prospect by most evaluators, Sweat’s stock is in jeopardy following the arrest,” Miller wrote. “The period between the combine and draft is often a test for prospects, and Sweat’s arrest this close to the draft limits the time he has to explain the incident to teams and assuage concerns.

“Because of that — and concerns over his playing weight at 366 pounds — most teams I’ve spoken to believe he’s a Day 3 selection.”

T'Vondre Sweat is turning out to be one of the most intriguing prospects in this year's draft due to his obvious upside and the various factors that could see him drop down the expected order.