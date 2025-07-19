  • home icon
"Had no idea Lane was that old": CFB fans in splits over SEC players guessing their head coaches age

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 19, 2025 13:19 GMT
On Friday, some SEC players participated in the ongoing 2025 Media Days for the conference. This included Texas quarterback Arch Manning, LSU star Garrett Nussmeier and a few others.

SEC Network shared a video of the players participating in a 'guess your head coach's age' game. In the clip, we see these stars giving it their best to guess how old their coaches are.

You can check out the clip below:

Fans shared their thoughts on the guesses the SEC players made.

"Had no idea Lane (Kiffin) was that old," one fan commented.
"For Lane Kiffin, they were guessing his girlfriend's age," another fan joked.
That A&M kid is going to be RUNNING," this fan said.
"They were trying way too hard not to guess over," another fan wrote.
"A couple of those guys are gonna be in trouble," one fan commented.
"Kelly barely made a month older than Pittman and they are the oldest at 63," this fan said.
This is the third time since 2018 that the SEC Media Days have been held in Atlanta. This year, it took place from July 14 to 17. Here is how the schedule looked like for the event:

Day 1 participants:

  • The LSU Tigers
  • The Ole Miss Rebels
  • The South Carolina Gamecocks
  • The Vanderbilt Commodores

Day 2 participants:

  • The Georgia Bulldogs
  • The Auburn Tigers
  • The Texas Longhorns
  • The Tennessee Volunteers

Day 3 participants:

  • The Alabama Crimson Tide
  • The Florida Gators
  • The Mississippi State Bulldogs
  • The Oklahoma Sooners

Day 4 participants:

  • The Missouri Tigers
  • The Kentucky Wildcats
  • The Arkansas Razorbacks
  • The Texas A&M Aggies

Ole Miss WR responds to question at SEC Media Days

Wide receiver Cayden Lee has been a part of the Rebels since 2023. Last season, he put up 874 yards and two touchdowns receiving for Lane Kiffin's team.

At the SEC Media Days, Cayden Lee was asked if he finds himself an underrated player in the conference.

"I like the term 'Silent Assassin,'": Lee said. "I don't really need to be talked about much. I'm just going to go out and do my job, whether people talk about me or not. I just control what I can control."
The Rebels kick off their 2025 season with a showdown against Georgia State. The game is scheduled to be played on August 30 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.

Ole Miss Rebel's Fan? Check out the latest Ole Miss Rebel's depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

