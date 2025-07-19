"Had no idea Lane was that old": CFB fans in splits over SEC players guessing their head coaches age

On Friday, some SEC players participated in the ongoing 2025 Media Days for the conference. This included Texas quarterback Arch Manning, LSU star Garrett Nussmeier and a few others.SEC Network shared a video of the players participating in a 'guess your head coach's age' game. In the clip, we see these stars giving it their best to guess how old their coaches are.You can check out the clip below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans shared their thoughts on the guesses the SEC players made.&quot;Had no idea Lane (Kiffin) was that old,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;For Lane Kiffin, they were guessing his girlfriend's age,&quot; another fan joked.Comments on postThat A&amp;M kid is going to be RUNNING,&quot; this fan said.&quot;They were trying way too hard not to guess over,&quot; another fan wrote.Comments on post&quot;A couple of those guys are gonna be in trouble,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Kelly barely made a month older than Pittman and they are the oldest at 63,&quot; this fan said.Comments on postThis is the third time since 2018 that the SEC Media Days have been held in Atlanta. This year, it took place from July 14 to 17. Here is how the schedule looked like for the event:Day 1 participants:The LSU TigersThe Ole Miss RebelsThe South Carolina GamecocksThe Vanderbilt CommodoresDay 2 participants:The Georgia BulldogsThe Auburn TigersThe Texas LonghornsThe Tennessee VolunteersDay 3 participants:The Alabama Crimson TideThe Florida GatorsThe Mississippi State BulldogsThe Oklahoma SoonersDay 4 participants:The Missouri TigersThe Kentucky WildcatsThe Arkansas RazorbacksThe Texas A&amp;M AggiesOle Miss WR responds to question at SEC Media DaysWide receiver Cayden Lee has been a part of the Rebels since 2023. Last season, he put up 874 yards and two touchdowns receiving for Lane Kiffin's team.At the SEC Media Days, Cayden Lee was asked if he finds himself an underrated player in the conference. &quot;I like the term 'Silent Assassin,'&quot;: Lee said. &quot;I don't really need to be talked about much. I'm just going to go out and do my job, whether people talk about me or not. I just control what I can control.&quot;The Rebels kick off their 2025 season with a showdown against Georgia State. The game is scheduled to be played on August 30 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.