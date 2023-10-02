Hardcore Taylor Swift fan Kristen Saban shares Tay Tay's arrival for Chiefs vs Jets game in apparent support for Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is the talk of the town in the football world and hardcore fan Kristen Saban can't have enough of it. The popstar appeared yet again in a Kansas City Chiefs game, this time in New York City.

There have been talks about Swift dating Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce for quite some time now. The 12-time Grammy winner's appearances in the games involving Kelce has garnered a lot of attention and some new viewers for the NFL.

Kristen shared a video of Taylor Swift arriving for the Chiefs game against the New York Jets.

Nick Saban's daughter had come back after cheering the Alabama Crimson Tide to a victory against Mississippi State. But how could she miss Taylor Swift watching a Chiefs game? She posted a clip of Tay Tay arriving at the MetLife Stadium, apparently to watch her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce play against the Jets.

Kristen Saban shared Taylor Swift's entry into the MetLife Stadium. (Image credit: Kristen Saban IG)

The Chiefs did not disappoint their special guest. The defending Super Bowl champions ended up getting over the line against their hosts with a tight 23-20 scoreline. Kelce couldn't get into the endzone this time but Taylor Swift had a pretty good time with his mother Donna Kelce.

This isn't the first time the Alabama head coach's daughter has shared something about Swift. She consistently posts about the popstar, even using her to convey her own emotions after games.

Nick Saban's daughter is a Swiftie

Alabama head coach Nick Saban's daughter Kristen is a certified Swiftie. When the singer came to watch the Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at the Arrowhead Stadium, Kristen shared a video of Travis Kelce showing the popstar around in the stadium. According to Kristen, she audibly gasped after watching that particular video.

After her father's team rolled over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, she used the pop star to tell the fans how she felt throughout the different periods of the game. Kristen had 4 different Swift reactions to the four quarters of the game.

The Taylor-Kelce story has really taken off and nobody is immune to its effects at the moment in the football world. But at least for now, Kristen and Nick Saban would look at what's next for the Crimson Tide to face.