"He could barely walk the previous game" - CFB fans react to Cade McNamara's injury news that reportedly sidelines him for rest of 2023 season

Iowa Hawkeyes starting quarterback, Cade McNamara, faced an untimely exit due to a left knee injury. The injury struck McNamara as he scrambled out of the end zone. This resulted in an awkward fall at the Iowa two-yard line.

Fans watched in dismay as McNamara, who could barely walk, left the field on a cart with his knee securely wrapped. The gravity of the situation was underscored at first. McNamara, a transfer from Michigan, appeared on the Iowa sideline in the second half in street clothes, leaning on crutches.

This incident marks McNamara's second significant injury. Memories of his sidelined stint with the Michigan Wolverines in the 2022 season are still fresh. His 2023 season might now see an abrupt end, dealing a blow to Iowa's quarterback lineup.

As the news of McNamara's potential season-ending injury spread, college football enthusiasts took to social media to share their shock and disappointment. Let’s have a look at some of them:

Deacon Hill to replace Cade McNamara

Cade McNamara's performance in the game was cut short. He completed three of five passes for 46 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. The quarterback's injury cast a shadow over Iowa's 26-16 victory over Michigan State.

Reacting to the situation, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said:

"I mean, you can probably figure that one out yourself. It's not good, no player who gets injured is feeling too happy about things."

Cade McNamara’s injury has propelled Wisconsin transfer Deacon Hill into the limelight. The 6-foot-3, 258-pound Hill now takes the reins as McNamara's replacement. Hill, who didn't see action with Wisconsin, has had notable moments this season, amassing 164 yards, most of which came as he complimented Cade McNamara.

However, Hill's completion percentage of 42.9% trails behind McNamara's, standing at 51.1%. Hill has one touchdown pass and one interception to his name already and is ready to show his potential as he steps into the spotlight. Fans will be eagerly waiting for Hill to shine and define the trajectory of the Iowa Hawkeyes this season.

Iowa currently has a 4-1 record. They are bracing for a face-off against Purdue at home this week. The quarterback shuffle adds an element of unpredictability to Iowa's playbook. This makes the upcoming clash against the Purdue Boilermakers a must-watch game for college football enthusiasts.