"He should have been fired a couple of weeks ago": Paul Finebaum doubles down on Chip Kelly's UCLA departure to assist Ryan Day

Paul Finebaum dug deeper into Chip Kelly's move to Columbus and articulated his standpoint on the Ohio State football program’s coaching changes.

Speaking on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," the SEC Network pundit spoke about how Bill O’Brien decided to take the Boston College head coaching job after initially agreeing to become Ohio State’s offensive coordinator.

The Buckeyes ultimately secured Kelly as their new offensive coordinator to assist HC Ryan Day. According to Finebaum, this move has left Ohio State in a better position.

Finebaum’s reasoning centers on Kelly’s decision to accept the role despite his lack of confidence in his previous position at UCLA.

"The fact that Chip Kelly took the job just shows you how little confidence he had in UCLA and he should have been fired a couple of weeks ago or a couple of months ago,” Finebaum said. “I have no earthly idea why they retained him the moment he was right on the bubble."

What is Bill Plaschke's take on ex-Bruin coach Chip Kelly?

A seasoned sports columnist with the Los Angeles Times, Bill Plaschke critiqued former UCLA Bruins head coach Kelly for his late move.

On Kelly’s decision to leave UCLA and become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State, Plaschke said:

"He’s doing it at such an unconscionably late date that most of the recruits had been signed,” Plaschke wrote. “Many of the top transfers were gone, and now UCLA has essentially lost an entire season? Classy. Professional. Disgusting."

Meanwhile, UCLA AD Martin Jarmond gave his take, saying, as per the Associated Press report:

“This is something as an athletic director and program. You have to be ready in case you’re in middle of a search... We were ready and we’re prepared.”

How do you think Chip Kelly's departure will impact UCLA football in the upcoming season?

