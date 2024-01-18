"He is going to be an advisor": Alabama athletic director Greg Bryne clarifies Nick Saban's role at the program after retirement

It has been reported that Nick Saban will remain involved at Alabama following his retirement after 17 years in charge of the Crimson Tide. However, the role the legendary coach will take in the program was unclear as Kalen DeBoer’s tenure commenced in Tuscaloosa.

However, Alabama's athletic director Greg Byrne clarified Saban's role in the program. On the Paul Finebaum show on Wednesday, Bryne disclosed that the legendary coach will serve as an advisor, adding that he was involved in the coaching search.

“He is going to be an advisor for us,” Byrne said. “He’s been awesome. He and I talked during the coaching search. I mean, somebody asked me, ‘Was he involved?’ I was like, ‘Man, I’m not very smart.’ Many people know that.'

“But I’m smart enough to know when you have a chance to have Nick Saban involved with talking about coaching football and decision-making and leadership, shame on me if I don’t take advantage of that.”

Nick Saban is working to help keep the prospects he recruited

Nick Saban's unexpected departure from Alabama has seen many players decide to leave the program over the last couple of days. However, Bryne has made it known that the coach is stepping in to ensure stability in Tuscaloosa ahead of Kalen DeBoer's era.

“He and I talked this morning. He’s been very helpful trying to talk to the young men that he’s recruited here and just again say we’re in a really good spot going forward, and he’ll continue to be here and be part of our program. And we’re very happy for that.”

Without a doubt, many players on the Alabama roster committed to the program to play for Saban. His exit has, therefore, created a vacuum for many of the student-athletes, as his staff are also out. It's pretty much a difficult situation for the Tide, especially on defense.

Kalen DeBoer ready to take Nick Saban’s advice

Kalen DeBoer has a huge task ahead of him at Alabama and is ready to learn from the best. In his introduction as the Crimson Tide coach, the former Washington noted that he would be ready to take advice from Nick Saban.

“I’m going to ask that he shows up and gives me at least one thing every day,” DeBoer said. “I’m sure he’s going to have 10 — and I’m going to be good with that, but at least one thing he sees that we can get better at.”

Saban remaining with the Crimson Tide as an advisor comes as a notable development as a new era commences in Tuscaloosa. That will help DeBoer adapt seamlessly to what's considered the toughest job in college football.