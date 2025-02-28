“He has a good arm”: Denzel Burke drops major praise on Ohio State’s Julian Sayin

There seems to be a big year ahead for Julian Sayin in 2025. The quarterback will be competing for the starting quarterback job at Ohio State after playing a small role in 2024. The former five-star recruit has earned the respect of his coaches and teammates in Columbus.

Denzel Burke had some good words to say about Julian Sayin’s talent at the NFL combine in Indianapolis. When asked about his impressions of the quarterback during his Thursday media session at the Lucas Oil Stadium, Burke didn’t hesitate to fuel the growing hype around Sayin.

“I think Julian’s that guy, to be honest with you,” Burke said.

“Julian is a great player. Great zip on the ball, great pocket presence. He’s going to have a good career. A couple practices in when he first got here, just the way he’s throwing the ball, how he’s himself, how he’s all about ball. I could just tell. He has a good arm.”

Ryan Day notes Julian Sayin will face a tough battle for the starting job in 2025

Ohio State is now searching for the successor to Will Howard after he guided the program to a national championship last season. Three quarterbacks will compete for the starting role, and Ryan Day provided an update on Feb. 12 on where things stand as spring practice approaches.

The duo of Lincoln Kienholz and Julian Sayin, who were backup options last season, are set to compete for the starting job. Incoming freshman Tavien St. Clair, who is the centerpiece of the Buckeyes’ recruiting class of 2025, will also be firmly in the mix for the role.

“It’ll be a very fierce competition,” Day told WBNS-TV. “Lincoln and Julian and then, Tavien. We’re excited to see those guys compete. We’ll chart everything and everything will be a competition."

“I feel like we’re going to need everybody, but I feel like there will be a lot of growth coming out of the spring and an opportunity for these guys to take it and run. It’s one thing when you’re a backup. It’s another thing when you’re actually running it."

“I’ve shared with those guys – especially with Lincoln and Julian, who were there last year – you got a chance to see a guy lead at a high level. This was the conversation leading up to the national championship game.”

With his amazing talent, Julian Sayin is considered the favorite to earn the starting role in many quarters. However, he will need to prove he’s deserving of it in the spring and fall camps, convincing the Ohio State coaching staff with his performance.

