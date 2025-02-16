  • home icon
  • College Football
  • “He just didn’t look happy”: Paul Finebaum sets the record state on why Carson Beck will perform better at Miami

“He just didn’t look happy”: Paul Finebaum sets the record state on why Carson Beck will perform better at Miami

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Feb 16, 2025 22:34 GMT
2024 SEC Championship - Georgia v Texas - Source: Getty
2024 SEC Championship - Georgia v Texas - Source: Getty

Carson Beck’s journey this offseason has been intriguing. Initially, the quarterback announced his intention to declare for the 2025 NFL draft. However, he later reversed course, opting to transfer to Miami, where his girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, the women’s basketball team.

Ad

While some believe the decision won’t turn out well following his time at Georgia, Paul Finebaum sees potential in the unexpected transfer move and a positive result. The SEC Network analyst believes Beck could lead the Hurricanes to the College Football Playoff in 2025, as the situation with the Bulldogs in 2024 did not excite him.

“I believe he does,” Finebaum told to On3 when asked if Beck can get Miami to the playoffs. “Carson Beck is a very good quarterback who at times last year, really helped bail Georgia out. And I’m thinking of that Tennessee game in particular, that was do or die. I still like him.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“He had so little to work with, the talent around him was so different than the year before, with (Brock) Bowers and (Ladd) McConkey, that he just never could adapt, and he just didn’t look happy. Maybe learning to drive a Lamborghini just really overwhelmed him."

Carson Beck will take over at quarterback for Miami, replacing Cam Ward, who departed for the NFL and is projected to be one of the top picks in the draft. Despite Ward's talent, he was unable to guide the Hurricanes to the playoff last season, a responsibility that lies on Beck moving forward.

Ad

Paul Finebaum believes Carson Beck entering the draft was a mistake

Carson Beck was projected as the first overall pick for the 2025 NFL draft in some quarters ahead of the 2024 season. However, his performance during the season led to a significant drop in his draft stock. Paul Finebaum noted that his draft declaration was a mistake.

“(Beck) was ill-advised to go into the draft, first of all, because of the injury and because there was never going to be a good read on that,” Finebaum said.
Ad
“So I think that made it easier for him to slip away than just going into the portal. Georgia fans were in some way fatigued with Carson anyway. They lost a better quarterback than the guy they have.”

Miami experienced a resurgence in the 2024 college football season, emerging as a strong contender for the Atlantic Coast Conference championship. However, the Hurricanes missed out on the title game following a final-week loss to Syracuse. The hope is to have Beck lead them to a better season in 2025.

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी