"He just doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned": Steve Sarkisian addresses Arch Manning's offseason preparation

Arch Manning will take on the starting quarterback role at Texas in the 2025 college football season. The former five-star recruit waited two years, playing behind Quinn Ewers, to get to this stage. There's a lot of anticipation for what he has to offer next season.

Steve Sarkisian met with the press for the first time since the conclusion of the 2024 college football season on Monday. One of the topics the coach addressed was how Manning is preparing for the upcoming season with huge expectations of him.

“The thing about Arch is this; from the day he arrived, there’s been a real sense of humility about him,” Sarkisian said. “If you didn’t know his last name, and if you didn’t know the face, and you just looked at the body of work, and the teammate that he is, the work ethic that he has, his commitment to his craft, his commitment to his teammates.

“This process has been underway now for a couple of years, but now that we’ve kind of embarked on the 2025 season. I just continue to see a guy who has taken it and is trying to really go for it. He just doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned.”

Steve Sarkisian's claim has further heightened the expectation for Arch Manning ahead of 2025. The quarterback showed a glimpse of what he is capable of with a series of astonishing displays last season. This gives many fans confidence that he will come good next season.

Steve Sarkisian discloses how Arch Manning is building chemistry with his teammates

For a quarterback to attain success in his role, he must build a level of chemistry with his teammates. Steve Sarkisian made it known that this is what Arch Manning has been doing in his offseason preparation.

"He’s working at his craft,” Sarkisian said. He’s working so hard in the offseason, conditioning runs. He’s now setting up those voluntary throwing sessions with the receivers during the week or on the weekend. He’s breaking the team down.

“All those natural things that a quarterback has to do to instill belief in his teammates, to instill belief in the staff, he’s doing it, but more importantly for him, which I love, he’s having fun doing it. He’s playing the game of football, he’s being a great teammate. There’s going to be bumps in the road, that’s part of it.”

Texas is touted for something big in the 2025 college football season. The Longhorns are currently the betting favorites to win the national championship following two years of reaching the semifinals. Arch Manning is also considered the favorite for the Heisman Trophy.

