"He'll commit to Texas in few days": CFB fans drop hilarious reactions to four-star DL Valdin Sone's Georgia commitment

Swedish-born defensive lineman prospect Valdin Sone has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs. Sone preferred the Bulldogs to Auburn, Florida and Nebraska, announcing his decision on Friday. He became the 30th commit in Georgia’s 2026 class.

The elite defensive back from Blue Ridge School in Dyke, Virginia, was keenly recruited by many top Power 4 programs.

With his commitment pledged to Georgia, several fans have shared their reactions, especially on X.

“He’ll commit to Texas in a few days,” one fan wrote.

"He'll commit to Texas in a few days," one fan wrote.

Clay Wells also wrote:

“Does he not know that Florida was tied with Georgia in the 4th quarter and they’re beating them this year?”

"Does he not know that Florida was tied with Georgia in the 4th quarter and they're beating them this year?"

Another fan wrote:

“Wasn’t going to be Auburn.”

A fan commented:

“At this point man it’s like, why? Sure you’re getting money, but you’re never gonna play. Doesn’t make sense for a DL recruit to choose Georgia at this stage in the cycle. Half of them will be in the portal in >2 years.”

A Texas fan also commented:

“Couldn’t recruit his own state so he had to go to Sweden lmao.”

Another fan wrote:

“This is proof that money matters over relationships to so many of these guys. Nebraska literally sent a coach to visit his family in Sweden.”

Valdin Sone’s Georgia story, from offer to commitment

Valdin Sone is the No. 140 prospect in the 2026 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also the No. 14 defensive lineman. He was first extended an offer by Georgia in March 2024, before receiving another “committable” offer from the program three months later.

Sone said in an interview with UGASports:

“I already had an offer from Georgia months ago. But I did a camp at UGA and kind of got re-offered. So, it’s a committable one, and I am blessed and excited.”

The elite prospect took a series of official visits over the summer, with his final one being a trip to Athens on June 20. Before that, he visited Auburn on May 30, Nebraska on June 13 and Florida on June 17.

In his Wednesday interview with Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett, Valdin Sone highlighted Georgia’s defensive line development as a factor in his consideration of the Bulldogs.

“Georgia has shown priority throughout my recruitment process and has provided me with incredible resources and coaching, most importantly, the amazing development in the defensive tackle position.”

Georgia’s 2026 class ranks No. 2 nationally on the On3 Industry Ranking.

