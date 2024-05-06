Rome Odunze was one of Kalen DeBoer's offensive weapons at Washington. The wide receiver took off when the coach arrived in Seattle in 2022, helping the Huskies to significant success with crucial offensive impacts, especially in the 2023 college football season.

Selected by the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft, Odunze believes Kalen DeBoer is the right man for the Alabama job. He had a good review of the coach during his recent appearance on the “Saturday Down South Podcast."

“You can look at his pedigree throughout his entire college football tenure, it's impressive," he said. "The guy has lost, I think, 10 games in total. I think he’s the man for the job, and I think they’ll come around to it, and when they continue to have success, they will continue to welcome him.”

Rome Odunze differentiates Kalen DeBoer from Nick Saban

When Rome Odunze was asked if Kalen DeBoer was capable of replacing the legendary Nick Saban at Alabama, the wide receiver was quick to knock off the comparison. While he acknowledged the greatness of Saban, he believes DeBoer brings something different.

“Replacing Nick Saban? I don't think that's the right question to ask. I think you leave Nick Saban as it was, as a tremendous coach, someone says one of the best coaches in college football.

"You take on what Kalen DeBoer is going to bring, which, in my experience, was a very genuine person and a mindset to win games. He led us to play in the national championship game. I think he’ll bring just that."

There's been a lot of questions on whether DeBoer can keep Alabama as competitive in the landscape as they were under Saban. Those questions will be answered in the 2024 college football season when DeBoer takes on his first season as the head coach of the program.

Rome Odunze explains why Kalen DeBoer's offense is special

In the last couple of years, DeBoer has orchestrated one of the most explosive offenses in college football. He did it at Fresno State before replicating it at Washington the last two years. Rome Odunze said why DeBoer's offensive scheme is special.

“I think it's very explosive. He wants to throw the ball downfield, and he wants to create running lanes for running backs to have big runs. It's every flavor of the week as well.

“It has the base concept and those base things that continue to go back on. It just allows for so many adjustments from week to week. [It] fits the attack plan that needs to go in to attack each and every defense that changes each and every week.”

Without a doubt, the Crimson Tide is set for some offensive transition in the upcoming season. This is highly anticipated among college football enthusiasts, and fans had a glimpse of what to expect in the spring game in April.

