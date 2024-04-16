Rome Odunze shares hilarious story about former UW QB Michael Penix Jr. freestyling in comeback win vs Oregon

Rome Odunze has revealed that Michael Penix Jr. was indeed freestyle rapping on the sidelines during the Washington Huskies' comeback win over the Oregon Ducks.

A video went viral that appeared to show Penix rapping during the Huskies' 36-33 win over the Ducks in their first meeting of the 2023 season. Huskies wide receiver Jalen McMillia also posted about it on X.

Speaking on "The Pivot" podcast, Oduzne confirmed that Penix was freestyling and rapping about the team making a comeback.

"Hundred percent, he was really freestyling in the game... He was freestyling about us going to make the comeback, it was crazy," Rome Odunze said. "He was freestyling about what we were going to do, that was crazy. He's on the bench spittin', we are about to go on the field in like a minute, minute and a half. Defense is on the field, it's crazy, it's crazy, like it was before I made that catch."

Washington's matchup against Oregon turned out to be one of the best games of the 2023 college football season. To add to it, Penix believed the Huskies would bounce back by rapping on the sidelines about it, which isn't something you see every day.

Rome Odunze & Michael Penix Jr. draft projection

Rome Odunze and Michael Penix are both in the 2024 NFL draft.

Odunze has been projected to be the third wide receiver off the board, and in ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft, he has Odunze going ninth overall to the Chicago Bears.

Last season at Washington, Odunze recorded 92 receptions for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Penix, meanwhile, is the sixth-ranked quarterback behind Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy and Bo Nix.

In Kiper's latest mock draft, he has Penix going 37th overall to the Los Angeles Rams, as the analyst believes Penix needs a bit of time behind someone to learn a system but could be a starting quarterback in the NFL under the right team.

Last season, Penix went 363 for 555 for 4,903 yards, 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

However, Penix is 23 and set to turn 24 in May, so his age and injury history are a bit of a concern for teams heading into the NFL draft.

