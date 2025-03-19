"He's delusional": Fans trash NFL expert's latest take on Abdul Carter while ditching Shedeur Sanders

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper made some interesting comments about this year's prospects, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and defensive end Abdul Carter. On Tuesday's episode of Sports Central', Kiper talked about who the Cleveland Browns could draft with the second overall pick in April.

In his Mock Draft 3.0 Mel Kiper stated that if he were running the Browns, he would not hesitate to acquire Shedeur Sanders. However, he believes that the struggling AFC North franchise will decide to look the other way and bring in Abdul Carter to pair him with 6x Pro Bowl DE Myles Garrett.

"I've tried everything with the (Cleveland) Browns," Mel Kiper said. "One of these days I'll get it right. Maybe in the Mock 4.0 or 10 days before the draft I'll give Shedeur Sanders to the Browns."

"Abdul Carter is a great pass rusher. So is Myles Garrett. It's nice to have two of them."

"Cleveland with Shedeur Sanders in that division, keep in mind, arm strength, not his forte. Maybe they would go pass rusher here and maybe look at one of those other quarterbacks down the line because about four or five QBs in that next tier are all bunched together."

Fans shared their thoughts on Mel Kiper's predictions for the Browns in his Mock Draft 3.0. Some of them disagreed with Kiper, believing that they would not pass up on potentially drafting Shedeur Sanders.

"He's delusional, one fan commented.

"How are we passing on a QB? How is Sanders the best QB and we taking a DE? This makes zero sense," another fan stated.

"You know what doesn't work in a conference with great quarterback? Not having one," this fan said sarcastically.

A few agreed with Mel Kiper's prediction and talked about how having Abdul Carter and Myles Garrett on the same team could trouble opponents on the field.

"Carter and Garrett together could disrupt QBs," one fan said.

"Abdul Carter and Myles Garrett on the same defense? That would be a nightmare for QBs. Browns making moves," this fan stated.

"Myles and Abdul would be crazy," another fan commented.

Abdul Carter played his entire collegiate career with Penn State. Last season, he was honored as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and an Unanimous All-American. Thus, while having him would be beneficial for the Browns' defense, their biggest concern right now is their quarterback department.

NFL insider discusses Cleveland Browns potentially drafting Shedeur Sanders

The Browns signed quarterback Deshaun Watson to a lucrative five-year $230 million extension in 2022. Unfortunately, Watson has not been able to live up to the expectations. Plus, the money spent on keeping him has restricted their movement to explore other options.

The Browns need a quarterback reset for the upcoming season, as Deshaun Watson also underwent an Achilles tendon surgery in January. On the Rich Eisen show, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler spoke about Shedeur Sanders being a potential target for the Browns.

"I do know that they like Shedeur. I do know there's some love there for Shedeur Sanders and sort of his computer brain to be able to feel out the game mentally. They have some respect for what Shedeur can do in that area, maybe more than some teams." (TS-3:10 onwards)

Shedeur Sanders continues to be an interesting prospect in this year's NFL draft. Despite being projected as a top-three prospect, it will be interesting to see where Coach Prime's son lands in April.

