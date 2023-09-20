"He's everything you want" - Jim Harbaugh gives honest opinion about QB J.J McCarthy as coach makes comeback against Rutgers

Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh is set to return to the sidelines in Week 4 and has nothing but praise for his quarterback J.J McCarthy.

McCarthy is back for his second season as the Wolverines starting quarterback. Last year, he led Michigan to the Big 10 title and a college football playoff berth. However, McCarthy has struggled this season, despite Michigan being 3-0. Last week against Bowling Green, he was 8-of-13 with three interceptions.

However, Harbaugh said on In The Trenches podcast that he has full faith in McCarthy and that he has everything that's wanted in a quarterback.

"What we have in J.J. is he's everything you want in terms of the competitor, the gunslinger. Everything you just don't want to coach out of him.

"Do not break the stallion. Do not make him a victim of over-coaching. I’m glad I'm in the position to coach him because I know where he's going. I've been to this movie; I’ve seen this one before."

Harbaugh also reckons McCarthy is getting unnecessary hate towards. Most quarterbacks are compared by touchdown to interceptions, but for whatever reason, fans are going at McCarthy for his touchdown to incompletion ratio.

"The first time in my career I’ve ever even heard of a quarterback, let alone be coaching one that they were comparing touchdowns to incompletions ratio. Touchdowns to incompletion ratio! I mean, how unbelievable is that?"

However, now that Harbaugh is back on the sidelines, he says that he hopes he can help McCarthy get back to gunslinging the ball to get the big plays.

Jim Harbaugh's suspension is over

Jim Harbaugh was suspended for Michigan's first three games, which was a self-imposed suspension from the University of Michigan.

Michigan announced the suspension, as the NCAA is looking into a possible violation of impermissible contact with recruits during the COVID-19 dead period. The hope is that the NCAA will be fine with the self-imposed suspension and allow Harbaugh to coach the first few games of 2024, which is a much tougher schedule.

In his first game back on the sidelines, Michigan hosts Rutgers on Saturday before heading to Nebraska the following week. However, the two games of real importance are on Nov. 11 against Penn State on the road and Nov. 25 at home against Ohio State.