"He's fighting for our conference" - AJ McCarron sides with Greg Sankey as SEC commish bats against automatic bids for CFP

The debate over the automatic spots in the College Football Playoff has been growing over the last few weeks. There are numerous potential formats on the board, one of which will favor the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference, the two "Powerhouse" conferences in college football.

This is an idea SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is against. On Wednesday, former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron shared his thoughts on what Sankey is doing about this debate on "The Dynasty."

"I think Greg Sankey is going a good job in fighting for our conference. Why would you limit yourself to four automatic bids?" McCarron said (3:01).

The proposals that Sankey is against will give the SEC an advantage over other conferences.

In what is being termed the "4-4-2-2-1 model," four automatic spots will be given to the SEC and Big Ten each. Two spots will go to teams from the ACC and Big 12, with Notre Dame being the "1," if it's eligible.

The Big Ten appears to be in favor of using the model for a 16-team College Football Playoff, as it would cement its status as one of the two strongest conferences. It will also almost guarantee that the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes have a place in the postseason.

For the SEC, while it may be more open for who will make the top four, expect constant appearances from the likes of Georgia, Alabama and Texas.

What is Greg Sankey's proposal for the CFP?

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is against this format and any automatic qualifiers in the College Football Playoff altogether. On Monday's edtion of "The Dan Patrick Show," Sankey spoke about what his preferred playoff format.

"In that system, the final playoff bracket would simply take the 12 best teams, regardless of conference championships," Sankey said.

The 12-team College Football Playoff format was only introduced last season and had automatic spots for the four top-ranked conference champions. However, all four conference champions who received byes were beaten by teams who played in the first round the week before.

The model is young, and it is expected that changes will be made to help the playoff grow in the coming years. However, the debate on how this is done and who benefits from the expansion will continue.

