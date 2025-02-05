"He's generational": Fans call out podcaster for "delusional" Jeremiah Smith-Julio Jones comparison

Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith had an incredible debut campaign during the 2024 season. He recorded a total of 1,315 yards and 15 TDs receiving while helping the Buckeyes to their first CFP national championship since 2014. Smith's performance earned him the First-Team All-American honors, and was also named the Big Ten Receiver of the Year and Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Despite his achievements, ex-NFL LB Gerald Dixon does not believe that Jeremiah Smith is a generational talent. During an interview with 247Sports on Tuesday, Dixon made a case about Smith being 'great' but not 'generational.' He also compared him to former Alabama WR Julio Jones.

"No. I think he's a very good football player. When you hear the conversation, you hear the comment 'once in a generation.' I've seen this before. This is Andre Johnson.... If you want to put him in the Julio Jones category, I don't believe so. Is he a better college receiver than Julio Jones? Absolutely."

College football fans took to social media to share their thoughts and opinions on the Jeremiah Smith debate.

"He's not generational..he has a chance to be the best EVER. I've seen Rice, Moss, Andre Johnson and any other top guy this clown wants to add in and this kid is special. If he's one on one it's money in the bank," one fan commented.

"He's generational. They just be saying anything," another fan said.

"I mean does he not realize what 'generational' means? Smith is absolutely a generational talent...now will he live up to that hype? Maybe, maybe not. But he is absolutely once in a lifetime. You don't just get guys this skilled, this early, ever," this fan argued.

"Does he not understand generational means once in a generation? He keeps saying once in a lifetime," another fan said.

"Comparing college stats to Julio Jones when he played in Saban's 'run the damn ball unless it's 3 and long offense' is disingenious," this fan commented.

"Bama ran the ball man. It's nothing like what it ran today. Don't be delusional," one fan said.

Jeremiah Smith responds to Gerald Dixon's comments

After his comments about the Ohio State WR during the interview, Gerald Dixon doubled down on his take with a tweet on X.

"Let's start using the term 'Generational' the right way. What makes @Jeremiah_Smith1 generational? What separates him from every good to great WR? Size, Speed, catch radius, burst, body control... what? O yea great or good does not = Generational," Dixon wrote.

Jeremiah Smith responded to Gerald Dixon's tweet with several laughing emojis and an okay emoji at the end.

Jeremiah Smith has a good few years left in his collegiate journey to continue developing his talents and skills. After an impressive freshman campaign, he will be looking to silence his critics by putting up another impressive record during the 2025 season. However, with OC Chip Kelly's departure, Ryan Day has to bring in a new coach who can properly utilize the team's offensive caliber.

