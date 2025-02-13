"He's going to be the best coordinator in country": Ryan Day reveals biggest sacrifice of new Ohio State OC

Ryan Day led the Ohio State Buckeyes to a CFP national championship during the 2024 season. After the end of their successful campaign, the Buckeyes lost offensive coordinator Chip Kelly just after one season. He decided to part ways with the program and join the Las Vegas Raiders in the same position in the NFL.

The departure of Chip Kelly has opened up the door of opportunity for Ohio State's WR coach and co-offensive coordinator Brian Hartline. He has been a part of the program since 2017 and has worked his way up in the coaching staff.

The Buckeyes are yet to officially name Hartline as Kelly's successor. However, on Wednesday's interview with WBNS 10TV, Ryan Day praised Hartline for his dedication to the program. Day also talked about the sacrifices Hartline made, stating that he will call offensive plays next season and be one of the best coordinators in the country.

"You talk about sacrifice. Here's a guy who was named coordinator, you know, and I ended up calling plays that year," Day said. "But he grew that year. And then we decided to bring Chip in, and he had to take a step back. But he learned from Chip, and I thought down the stretch, he did some of his best work I've seen him as a coach.

"Some of the passing install, the route concepts, the coaching that was done right there was a high, high level.....Some guys would say, 'Wait a minute, I'm going somewhere else. He didn't name me the coordinator.' Now he's going to be the coordinator. Now he's going to call plays. That loyalty and patience is going to pay off, and I think he's going to be the best coordinator in the country," he added.

Ryan Day had found himself on the hot seat after his fourth-straight loss to rivals the Michigan Wolverines in the regular season. However, he redeemed himself following an impressive performance in the playoffs and absolute domination in the natty game against Notre Dame.

Brian Hartline expresses gratitude to Ryan Day for putting his faith in him

During the National Football Foundation banquet earlier this week, Brian Hartline thanked Ryan Day for giving him the opportunity to become Ohio State's OC. He also talked about how he still has work to do to be at the level of standard that the Buckeyes have.

"Great honor. Very humbled by it," Hartline said via SI.com. "I mean, Coach Day can select anybody in the country he wants to be the offensive coordinator at Ohio State, and he has trusted me for me to be one of those guys. So it means a lot."

Brian Hartline played for the Buckeyes as a WR during his collegiate career. After three seasons he declared for the 2009 NFL draft where he was a fourth-round pick by the Miami Dolphins. After retiring from the league, Hartline joined Ohio State as a graduate assistant in 2017 and has built a reputation over the years.

Ryan Day ended Ohio State's national championship drought with their success in the 2024 season. Now, he had another elephant in the room to address next season, bringing an end to his losing streak against the Wolverines.

