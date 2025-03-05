"He’s going to be legit": Former NFL star backs Shedeur Sanders after his Tom Brady comment goes viral

Shedeur Sanders' draft stock saw a decline after his decision not to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine. The Colorado quarterback was projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft. However, several experts now believe that Miami's Cam Ward will be the first quarterback off the board.

Shedeur Sanders has been an interesting prospect to join the NFL this year. Apart from being the son of 2x Super Bowl champion Deion Sanders, fans are divided over whether the quarterback will be a boom or a bust in the league. Shedeur was also mentored by 7x SB champ Tom Brady during his high school and early collegiate days.

Despite the cloud of uncertainty surrounding his professional career, one former NFL superstar believes in Shedeur Sanders's capability. At the Combine, the Colorado quarterback talked about looking up to Tom Brady as a role model. Former NFL LB Will Compton shared a clip on X (formerly Twitter) and gave his stamp of approval to Shedeur's NFL future.

"I know the internet is all over the place with Shedeur Sanders- but I think he's going to be legit," Compton wrote.

During the interview with PFT, Shedeur talked about how he modeled his game after the NFL GOAT. He also stated that he learned and developed his mental toughness and fortitude by watching Tom Brady's amazing career in the NFL.

"Tom Brady," Shedeur said. "I'm able to see what he's done and mentally how he was able to beat people with the mind so as physcially. That's why he was able to play to the year he was able to play."

Shedeur also admitted that he is not yet satisfied with his development and is looking to further polish his game to achieve success in the league.

"I see what he doing....and that's why I know I'm not at my best product yet. I'm nowhere near where I need to be and where I want to be and desire to be."

At the moment, Shedeur Sanders is at a similar point in life as Tom Brady when people doubted his skills during his early days in the NFL. However, Will Compton believes that the Colorado quarterback can overcome these obstacles and become a 'legit' threat in the league.

Former 2x Pro Bowler comes forward in support of Shedeur Sanders amid criticism

After choosing to skip the Combine, Shedeur has been facing a lot of backlash and criticism from all sides. He has been termed as 'arrogant' and 'entitled' as the son of a 2x Super Bowl champ.

Amidst the backlash, former 2x Pro Bowler Phillip Lindsay came forward in support of Shedeur Sanders. On Tuesday, he shared a tweet on X calling out the troll and haters while heaping praise on the Colorado quarterback's talent.

"Why is there so much Shedeur Sanders HATE!! All the man does is Win! He smart, tough as hell creates explosive plays with his arm, very Accurate and consistent.. But yet you got people that hide beind the NFL wall and talk about him... smh coward stuff man..." Lindsay wrote.

Shedeur continues to be an interesting prospect heading into the draft in April. It will be interesting to see if he can overcome the odds stacked against him to be drafted as the No. 1 pick this year.

