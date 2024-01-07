"He's got the "it" factor in every way": Wolverines HC Jim Harbaugh heaps high praise for QB J.J. McCarthy ahead of the CFP National Championship

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh was full of compliments for quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who will lead Michigan against Washington Huskies in the CFP National Championship on Jan. 8.

The 60-year-old head coach spoke to the media on Friday and shared his thoughts on the challenges and joys of coaching this team.

Harbaugh said that Washington is a formidable opponent with an “it” factor quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., but he also praised McCarthy and his team’s performance.

“They have a quarterback (Michael Penix Jr.) that has the "it" factor,” Harbaugh said (h/t Maize & Blue Review). “So do we. We've got a quarterback with the "it" factor -- and a really, really good team in all phases. Just what makes it so exciting to be playing in this game. I feel like if you're going to be the best then you've got to beat the best.”

Penix Jr. had a stellar 2023 season, throwing for 4,648 yards and 35 touchdowns with nine interceptions. McCarthy completed 73.3% of his passes for 2,851 yards and 22 touchdowns with just four interceptions in 14 games.

Jim Harbaugh sheds light on inspirational players

In response to a media question, Jim Harbaugh mentioned some players who inspire him daily, such as RB Blake Corum, LB Junior Colson, DB Mike Sainristil, and RB Donovan Edwards.

“Going to work every day and being around a guy like J.J. McCarthy, it's a blast,” Harbaugh said. “Being around a guy like Blake Corum, I mean, it is inspirational.”

“Being around a guy like Junior Colson, also inspirational. If he can do it with really one-half a hand. He's got half a hand. Most people have two... If he can do it, then, hey, I can do it.”

"Mike Sainristil, guys at the level of -- I take great inspiration -- Donovan Edwards, his personality. It's a blast to be around him, go to practice and work every day. So maybe it all sounds however it sounds, but I'm having a blast."

The Wolverines face the Huskies at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, which has a capacity of 72,220.

