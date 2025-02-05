"He's got a plan": Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer reveals Ryan Day's position after major staffing changes

Coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes won the National Championship by defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 on January 20th. It ended a narrative that Day was incapable of getting his teams ready for big games.

However, since the win, the team has faced several challenges. It has lost several players to the transfer portal, and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly left the coaching staff. After one year with the team, he took the offensive coordinator job with the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Wednesday, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer appeared on "The Triple Option" to discuss the Buckeyes coaching staff getting raided. He spoke about how he faced the same issues when he was head coach. However, he revealed that Day has a plan.

"The culture's the culture. The way you run the offense. The way you run the defense. Obviously they were great on both," Meyer said (starts at 19:10). "To start changing things, I don't know man, you gotta be careful. I actually spoke with Coach Day this week and he's got a plan. He's a smart dude. He's got a plan. You know he's a strong coach.

"You got to be real firm with enhancing the program not changes. So, he's gotta ... I don't know where he's going to go with it. I knew one he was kind of leaning. I don't think that's still in play. So, we'll see what happens."

Ryan Day speaks about his coaching search with Joel Klatt

Ryan Day appeared on 'The Joel Klatt Show' on Monday to talk about Ohio State and various other football topics. One topic that came up was the departure of Chip Kelly and other members of his coaching staff.

Although the loss was disappointing, Day emphasized that they would take their time and make sure they hire the right people

"But this was going to be part of the deal. We knew that," Day said (starts at 26:00). "I knew that right after the (championship) game. And so you have plans in place. But we're going to make sure we take our time and find the right guys because it's Ohio State, so you have the opportunity to get the best."

The Ohio State Buckeyes have three positions open, offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

