"He's got a uniqueness": Former Super Bowl champ picks Cam Ward as the standout from the current QB draft class

Cam Ward is undoubtedly one of the best quarterbacks in the upcoming draft. After leading Miami to its best season in recent years, he is set to become the first quarterback off the board in the 2025 NFL draft, as a host of teams are anticipating selecting him early in April.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner offered his view on Ward and other quarterbacks in the draft during his appearance on Monday's installment of the “Joel Klatt Show.” While Warner claims there's a lot of similarity in the quarterbacks, he sees some difference in Ward.

“When I look at this class, I think you have Cam Ward, and here's the interesting thing for me, Joel; when I watch them on tape, I'm not sure any of these guys are that different from a processing, playing on time, reading the field type perspectives,” Warner said (Timestamp 4:31)

“I feel like the majority of these guys, at least at the top of the class, are very similar guys when I watch them on tape… Cam gives you a little of that kind of ‘Okay, he's got a little uniqueness to his ability to throw the football.’ And I think that's what catapults him to the top of the class.”

Cam Ward has a good chance to be selected as the first overall pick in the upcoming draft as the Tennessee Titans, which hold the first pick, are looking to bring in a quarterback. The franchise is said to be done with Will Levis, whom they drafted in the second round in 2023.

Louis Riddick sees Cam Ward as the best quarterback in the draft

ESPN’s Louis Riddick believes Cam Ward is easily the best quarterback in the 2025 draft. In his appearance on a recent installment of “Get Up,” the analyst had a lot of praise for the quarterback and will be shocked if any other player in the position gets picked ahead of him.

“I will tell you this,” Riddick said. “I just think Cam Ward is uniquely qualified to be a franchise quarterback, both in terms of his mental makeup, his story, what he has been through, the resilience that he has shown. And then let’s just get to the football part.”

“You want to talk about a guy who has a lot of mental horsepower, who has the quickest release in college football, who can see the entire field and touch the entire field as well or better than any quarterback in this draft.”

Cam Ward finished the 2024 college football season with 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns, leading Miami to a 10-3 season. This earned him the Manning Award and the Davey O’Brien Award while finishing as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

