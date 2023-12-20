"He’s making the right decision" - Paul Finebaum reacts to Jalen Milroe's announcement on his return to Alabama for 2024 season

This Thursday, Jalen Milroe confirmed that he will return for the next season. This news was not surprising to analyst Paul Finebaum. After a challenging start, the Alabama QB finished the season strong with impressive passing and rushing stats, earning Heisman votes.

The redshirt sophomore made this announcement on the sports podcast, 'The Next Round'. He will be returning for his fourth year at Alabama.

Staying another year could benefit Milroe, as the 2024 Draft class is expected to be competitive with talents like Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Yea, I’m coming back for my senior year,” the 6'2", 220 lbs QB announced on ‘The Next Round’.

Paul Finebaum bluntly offered his opinion on Jalen Milroe’s return to the Crimson Tide.

"I don’t know anyone in Alabama, at the university or elsewhere, who thought Jalen Milroe was going anywhere else," Finebaum said on Monday's SportsCenter.

Finebaum believes that Milroe is making a wise decision by playing in the Rose Bowl and, potentially, the national championship. According to Finebaum, leaving at this point would be unwise.

"He’s (Milroe) making the right decision," the former columnist said.

"He’s about to play in the Rose Bowl in two weeks and, maybe, in the national championship. The idea that he would leave, I think, would have been foolish."

Jalen Milroe's comeback, courtesy of Lance Taylor

During an interview with Jim Dunaway, Milroe was asked about the schedule for 2024. He replied:

“I don't even know what the schedule look like who we playing?”

Lance Taylor then tried to set him up to announce his return. Milroe confirmed that he would be back in Tuscaloosa for his senior year, and Taylor’s plan worked. The interviewer celebrated the news and called it a gift for Alabama fans.

“He just gave Alabama fans an early Christmas gift with that,” Taylor said.

Jalen Milroe discussed some of the upcoming games with Ryan Brown on the show. The latter listed the games for 2024, including Western Kentucky, South Florida and Wisconsin. He also pointed out the challenge of playing Oklahoma and Auburn next season.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season