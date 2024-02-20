“He’s more NFL ready than you think” - Popular CFB Analyst Joel Klatt drops bold verdict on $1.6M NIL-valued J.J. McCarthy’s future

The Seattle Seahawks might consider drafting Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the upcoming NFL draft. However, some reports suggest that McCarthy may not be a first-round talent, which could make it less sensible for the Seahawks to select him.

Recently, Fox Sports analysts have expressed interest in the idea of McCarthy joining the Seahawks. Joel Klatt believes that Mike Macdonald's Seahawks could unlock McCarthy's full potential.

“J.J., he’s more NFL ready than you think,” Klatt said.

McCarthy was a freshman in Ann Arbor when the Seahawks’ HC Macdonald worked as Michigan’s defensive coordinator under coach Jim Harbaugh.

Popular CFB analyst's mention of building a team in the vein of the Raven-Michigan way aligns with the potential vision for McCarthy within the Seahawks.

“I like J.J. McCarthy to the Seahawks,” Klatt said. “Gosh, that would be great. The draft would be on fire in Detroit. And, by the way, J.J., he's more NFL ready than you think.”

“Michael Macdonald (HC of Seattle Seahawks) coached under John Harbaugh (HC of Baltimore Ravens), then Jim Harbaugh (Former Michigan HC), then John Harbaugh again,” he added. “What do you think he's going to be trying to build? The Raven-Michigan way.”

According to Klatt, Michigan ultimately got over the hump and won the national championship because:

“A great defense, hard edges, run stuffer in the middle, good hybrid players in the secondary, an offense that can ground and pound,” he said. “And then have a quarterback that can create.”

J.J. McCarthy's skill is still untapped on the field

$1.6 million NIL-valued McCarthy's passing ability was not fully utilized in the 2023 season, as Michigan leaned heavily on its running game. He never threw for more than 300 yards once in 15 games while guiding the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff national championship.

QB J.J. McCarthy contributed to the ground game, rushing for 202 yards and three touchdowns on 64 attempts.

