"He's pretty advanced": Michigan OC highlights the physical stature of 6'4 Wolverines star Bryce Underwood

The Michigan Wolverines did not have the season they hoped for in 2024, but the addition of No. 1-ranked recruit, QB Bryce Underwood, puts them in a good position for the next several seasons. The Wolverines were able to successfully lure Underwood away from LSU after he previously committed to the Tigers.

The team also made changes to the coaching staff, adding Chip Lindsey as the team's offensive coordinator this offseason.

On Tuesday, Lindsey spoke with reporters about spring practice. However, most of the focus was on Bryce Underwood. Lindsey was asked to speak about the physical development of Underwood. The OC said that Underwood is more physically developed than most other players his age (2:00):

"I'd say he's pretty advanced. I think he's pretty decorated and all that in high school, which a lot of them are, but his physical size of who he is, you know he's 6-4, 220+ pounds or whatever he is.

"Some of those guys come in and they're really light and they're not developed yet. Depending on their age, nowadays, sometimes they class up and down. When I was growing up that would never happen."

Lindsey continued:

"I remember growing up, nobody became the starting QB until they were redshirt juniors and they were like 20, 21 years old. It's just different now.

"I think kids are more advanced in general throughout the country. A lot of trainers now start with kids when they're really young. You go to different parts of the country and you can tell these kids have been working."

Bryce Underwood is not guaranteed to start for Michigan in 2025

While signing Bryce Underwood was a huge success for Michigan, that does not mean he will start in his true freshman season. The team also added veteran QB Mikey Keene in the transfer portal. Keene started the past two seasons for Fresno State and is unlikely to have taken this job if he was not told he would have a good opportunity to start.

Keene and Underwood are expected to compete for the starting job throughout this offseason. If Underwood stands out, he will get the job, but if not, Michigan does not need to rush his development and can start Keene. A decision on who will start will likely not come for several months.

