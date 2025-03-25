"He's my top rated cornerback in this draft": Insider reveals why Travis Hunter is a bar above other draft prospects

Travis Hunter is among the most versatile prospects in the 2025 NFL draft class. His ability to play on both sides of the ball makes him a standout talent, something that could bring balance to any offensive scheme of a team that picks him in April. Ahead of Colorado's NFL showcase on Apr. 4, insider Lance Zierlein spoke about Hunter's unique qualities that make him special.

Per Zierlein, the Colorado star’s ability to continuously switch between offense and defense during the games could prove crucial.

There have been apprehensions about whether coaches would utilize him on both sides since the injury scare and double workload could harm players's health.

Travis Hunter at the NFL Combine. (Credits: IMAGN)

“Travis hunter. I mean, there's, there's no doubt this is a guy. Is a two way player, 2600 snaps over the last two years, 2600 snaps over the last two years, which is insane. What makes him special is that he is really, really good at both positions,” Zierlein said on Monday this week. [Timestamp - 19:00]

"He was my top rated wide receiver in this draft. He's my top rated cornerback in this draft. And what you have is a player with unique instincts as a wide receiver, and that translates over even more so two fold as a cornerback, because he recognizes the routes of the run, he recognizes when the ball is in the air, how to attack the ball,” he added.

Lance Zierlein mentioned that Travis Hunter could get explosive when the situation demands. Looking at the current scenario, he claims the two-way star could be a primary cornerback in the NFL and a part-time wide receiver.

Travis Hunter could be a top 3 pick in 2025 NFL draft

Travis has drawn interest from many teams since it is a highly competitive class. Even though all three teams atop the draft order - the Tennessee Titans, the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants - desperately need a QB, Hunter could still be their top choice.

Prospects like Hunter don't come often. More than his skill sets, he brings stability to the roster. If the Titans go for Miami QB Cam Ward or Penn State DE Abdul Carter, the New York Giants could pounce on him. They already have veteran QB Jameis Winston in the pocket; pairing him with Hunter could prove lethal.

