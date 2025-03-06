"He's two levels behind Cam" "QB1": Fans debate Shedeur Sanders' draft stock after ex-NFL star's latest analysis

Shedeur Sanders is one of the major highlights of this year's NFL draft. The Colorado quarterback was projected to be the No.1 overall pick this year. However, after he decided to forego participating in the Scouting Combine, Shedeur's draft stock has been declining, with experts and analysts casting doubt over his abilities.

Ad

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel also came forward to provide his assessment of Shedeur Sanders. On X, the Super Bowl XLIV champion broke down Shedeur's films from his time with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Daniel stated that while he believes in the quarterback's abilities, he's skeptical about his chances of being a first-round pick in April.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Shedeur Sanders. A couple of things you didn't know about this guy here. Strong powerful dude. Classical drop back passer. Takes too many sacks, has an average arm but he plays with really good timing and he's extremely smart," Daniel said.

Ad

Trending

"Look I think that Shedeur is a really good quarterback. Will he go on in round 1 (of the draft) maybe? We'll see. We'll see what happens. But the dude is an absolute baller."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts and opinions on Daniel's analysis of Shedeur Sanders. Some fans argued that he will have a good career in the league and be the first QB off the board this year.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"QB1," one fan said.

"He's exactly who we think he is...QB1," another fan said.

"Kid has talent it's there for sure, does he makes mistakes? Of course but find me a young QB who doesn't make some. He fits the Browns offense so good GIMME SHEDEUR," a fan said.

Others argued that Shedeur is just average overall and that there are better quarterback prospects for NFL teams to choose from.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He's two levels behind Cam for sure," one fan said.

"I just don't see the hype for Sanders and apparently there's a bunch of Franchises that isn't sold on him either," another fan said.

"He took 42 sacks lmao, if you draft this guy you're asking for a bust," one fan said.

Chase Daniel once revealed the best NFL team for Shedeur Sanders

Back in January, the former NFL quarterback talked about Shedeur Sanders' future in the league. Chase Daniel stated the New Orleans Saints would be a good fit for Coach Prime's son.

Ad

"These are the top 10 picks who need a quarterback: Titans, Browns, Giants, Raiders, Jets, Saints. If you really look at all those franchises, all of them are not great right now," Daniel said.

"If you got to the (New Orleans) Saints and you sit behind (Derek) Carr for a year and Kellen Moore's the head coach, I think that's the best situation for Shedeur. Not to say that he can't have success (elsewhere). But I don't know any of those top six, seven situations are great for Shedeur."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Learning from the likes of a veteran quarterback could prove beneficial to the rookie. However, they have the No.9 pick in the draft in April. And Shedeur Sanders believes that he is going to be the top-three pick. It will be interesting to see if he can go on to win Super Bowls like his dad in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place