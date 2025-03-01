“He said what he said": Deion Sanders’ daughter Deiondra echoes Shedeur Sanders' emotions after his NFL combine interview

There's been a lot of talk about where Shedeur Sanders will land in the 2025 NFL draft. The ex-Colorado quarterback further fueled the conversation with a bold declaration during his media session at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Friday.

"If you ain't trying to change the franchise or the culture, don't get me,” Shedeur defiantly said. “So, you should know history repeats itself over and over and over, and I've done it over and over and over, so it should be no question why a franchise should pick me.”

Shedeur Sanders’ sister, Deiondra, stood by him following his media session at the Lucas Oil Stadium. Deion Sanders' daughter took to her Instagram story to echo her emotions on the declaration.

“He said what he said,” Deiondra wrote, captioning a TV picture of Shedeur during his media session.

Shedeur Sanders believes he's equipped to change a franchise culture

Shedeur Sanders expressed a lot of confidence in himself during his media session at the NFL Combine on Friday. When asked why he believes he is equipped to ignite a similar culture change at the professional level, the quarterback cited his exploits in college football.

“I’ve done it at two locations already, so it’s simple,” Sanders said. “So, that’s why, when people say I’m not one of the top quarterbacks or the top quarterback, it’s what are y’all going off of?”

Under the leadership of his father, Deion Sanders, Shedeur was able to transform Jackson State and Colorado into winning programs, a feat he believes he can replicate in the NFL.

Shedeur Sanders says the draft pick doesn't matter

Shedeur Sanders has been projected to be an early pick in the draft. However, there's been a recent fall in his draft stock, creating some uncertainty about where he will land. The quarterback noted it doesn't matter when he gets drafted.

“The number of where you go don’t matter,” Sanders said. “I referenced Tom Brady because he was the best of the best in all categories. He didn’t go first. So, the number picked, again, don’t matter."

“I wasn’t the top-rated quarterback coming out of high school because it’s a lot of exterior things that people like and they don’t like about me. I’m realistic about my family and everything that people say comes with it.”

Deion Sanders told Rich Eisen in January that Shedeur wanted to go off the board earlier than he did. Prime Time was selected as the No.5 pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1989 NFL draft.

